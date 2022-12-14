US scientists confirm major breakthrough in nuclear fusion | nuclear power





Scientists have confirmed that a major breakthrough has been made that could pave the way for abundant clean energy in the future after more than half a century of nuclear fusion research.

Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility in California said the fusion experiments released more energy than was pumped out by the labs’ huge high-powered lasers, a landmark achievement known as ignition or energy gain.

The technology is far from ready to turn into viable power plants and not close to solving the climate crisis, but scientists have hailed the breakthrough as proof that the power of stars can be harnessed on Earth.

Dr Arati Prabhakar, director of policy in the White House Office of Science and Technology, said: Last week they fired a bunch of lasers at a fuel pellet and more energy was released from this fusion ignition as the energy from the incoming lasers. It’s a terrific example of what persistence can really accomplish.

Fusion energy offers the prospect of abundant clean energy: the reactions do not release greenhouse gases or radioactive waste by-products. A single kilogram of fusion fuel, made up of heavy forms of hydrogen called deuterium and tritium, provides as much energy as 10 million kilograms of fossil fuel. But it took 70 years to get there.

Speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, Jill Hruby of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said the United States had taken the first timid step toward a clean energy source that could revolutionize the world.

The National Ignition Facility is a large complex at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Jose. It was built to perform experiments that recreate, briefly and in miniature, the processes set in motion inside nuclear bombs, allowing the United States to maintain its nuclear warheads without the need for nuclear testing.

Chart

But experiments are also stepping stones to clean fusion energy. To get the reactions, the researchers fire up to 192 giant lasers into a centimeter-long golden cylinder called a hohlraum. The intense energy heats the container over 3m degrees Celsius higher than the surface of the sun and bathes a fuel pellet the size of a peppercorn inside in X-rays.

The X-rays strip away the surface of the pellet and trigger a rocket-like implosion, resulting in extreme temperatures and pressures only seen inside stars, giant planets and nuclear detonations. The implosion reaches speeds of 400 km per second and causes the fusion of deuterium and tritium.

Each merging pair of hydrogen nuclei produces a lighter helium nucleus and a burst of energy according to Einstein’s equation E=mc2. Deuterium is easily extracted from seawater, while tritium can be made from lithium which is found in the earth’s crust.

In the latest experiment, the researchers pumped out 2.05 megajoules of laser energy and got around 3.15 MJ, a gain of around 50% and a sign that the fusion reactions in the pellet were driving other reactions. of merger. Generating energy took less time than it takes for light to travel one centimeter, said Dr Marvin Adams of the NNSA.

Nuclear scientist Marv Adams explains video of successful fusion experiment

Immense obstacles remain, however, in the search for fusion power plants. While the pellet released more energy than the lasers in place, the calculation does not include the roughly 300 megajoules needed to power the lasers in the first place. NIF lasers fire about once per day, but a power plant should heat targets 10 times per second. Then there is the cost of the targets. Those used in the US experiment cost tens of thousands of dollars, but for a viable power plant they should cost pennies. Another problem is how to extract the energy in the form of heat.

Dr. Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, said that with enough investment, a few decades of research could put us in a position to build a power plant. A power station based on alternative technology used at the Joint European Torus (JET) in Oxfordshire could be ready sooner, she added.

In a certain sense, everything changes; in another, nothing changes, said Justin Wark, professor of physics at Oxford University and director of the Oxford Center for High Energy Density Science. This result proves what most physicists have always thought that fusion in the laboratory was possible. However, the hurdles to overcome to make anything like a commercial reactor are enormous and should not be underestimated.

He said asking how long it might take to overcome the challenges was like asking the Wright brothers how long it would take to build a plane to cross the Atlantic right after their maiden flight. I understand that everyone wants to think that this is the big solution to the energy crisis. It’s not, and anyone who says that for sure is misleading.

It is highly unlikely that the meltdown will impact on a timescale short enough to impact our current climate change crisis, so there must be no complacency in our efforts in this regard.

The latest results also show that basic science works the laws of physics do not prevent us from achieving the goal the problems are technical and economic. As Niels Bohr, the Nobel Prize-winning atomic physicist, once said: Prediction is very difficult, especially when it comes to the future.

Dr Mark Wenman, Reader in Nuclear Materials at Imperial College London, called the achievement a fantastic scientific breakthrough, something we haven’t achieved in 70 years of testing. But he said: Challenges remain as to how you can extract energy from the system, how you can sustain energy long enough to be useful, how you increase that energy, and whether energy can be cheap enough. to compete with other sources.

