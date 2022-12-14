UK and US nuclear missile submarines send message to Russia





A US Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee armed with Trident nuclear missiles and a Royal Navy Vanguard-class nuclear submarine captured in a rare photograph in the North Atlantic Ocean.

US Navy images show a US E6-B Mercury assigned to ‘Shadow’ of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 4 and an MH60R Seahawk helicopter and submarine attached to ‘Proud Warrior’ of Helicopter Sea Attack Squadron 72.

The U.S. Navy said the event was designed to conduct bilateral exercises at sea “to validate tactics, techniques and procedures that strengthen relationships between unique and close allies in support of deterrence and collective security.”

Great image from recent exercises with the USS Tennessee and the Vanguard class. It is overflowed by E6 and MH60R. Credit to the @USFleetForces FB page. @NavyLookout @UKDefJournal @MISPhotography_ @CNPics @Sierra__Alpha @air_intel @CavasShips @WarshipCam @geoallison @harry_lye pic.twitter.com/PRt7OUAtYh

— Marine + aerial photography (@scottyc298) December 13, 2022

According to the US Navy’s social media posts:

“The United States and Britain have entered into a long-standing agreement of cooperation in the development and deployment of strategic weapons and support systems.”

ohio class

The Ohio-class submarine is a type of nuclear-powered submarine operated by the US Navy. The Ohio class is the largest submarine of the US Navy with a length of 170 m and a displacement of over 18,000 tons. These submarines are equipped with various advanced technologies and weapon systems, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and torpedoes. They are designed for a wide range of missions including strategic deterrence, special operations and conventional warfare.

vanguard class

The Vanguard class is the largest and most powerful of the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines. Each submarine is 170 meters long, can carry up to 16 Trident II missiles, and can fire accurate nuclear warheads at long range.

UK-US Nuclear Relations

Britain and the United States have a long history of cooperation when it comes to nuclear missile submarines. The two countries have advanced nuclear technology and have worked together in the past to share knowledge and resources to develop their respective nuclear deterrents.

One of the prime examples of technology sharing between the UK and the US is the Trident missile system. The system is used by both countries to arm nuclear missile submarines and was developed through joint cooperation between the two countries. Britain purchased the missiles from the United States and benefited from American expertise and technology to integrate the system into its own submarines.

Britain and the United States also collaborated on developing new submarine technology. For example, Britain’s newest nuclear-missile submarine, the Dreadnought, is designed to be more advanced and stealthy than previous generations of submarines. It incorporates many of the latest technological advances in submarine design, some of which were developed in collaboration with the United States.

Overall, the UK-US relationship on nuclear missile submarines is one of cooperation and technology sharing. Both countries have a strong interest in maintaining a strong nuclear deterrent, so they have worked together to develop and improve their respective submarine fleets. By sharing technology and expertise, Britain and the United States can build more advanced and effective submarines, which in turn helps ensure the security of both countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/uk-and-us-nuclear-missile-submarines-send-message-to-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos