Losing the 1st game helped us reach the World Cup final





LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi has praised Argentina for passing an “acid test” as they bounced back from their loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener to reach the World Cup final.

Sunday’s showpiece will see Argentina take on either France or Morocco after Messi inspired Lionel Scaloni’s side to a 3-0 win over Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

Messi, 35, opened the scoring with a 34th-minute penalty before Julian Alvarez’s brace either side of half-time – including a superb solo run for his first goal – settled the game against a side jaded Croatian with midfielder Luka Modric almost certainly. playing his last World Cup match.

Argentina’s revival is a far cry from their Group C start in the same stadium, suffering a 2-1 loss to 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia in the world.

Only one team – Spain in 2010 – lost their opening World Cup game and won the trophy.

Lionel Messi guided Argentina to their second World Cup final in three tournaments. Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

And after making his 25th World Cup appearance, equaling the record with Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and scoring his 11th World Cup goal to surpass Gabriel Batistuta’s Argentine record, Messi said: “I would say the first match was a blow for all of us as we were unbeaten in 36 matches.

“To start like this in a World Cup was a blow, we didn’t think we would lose against Saudi Arabia. It was a litmus test for this whole team, but this team proved how strong we are.

“We won the other matches. It was very difficult what we did because every match was a final and we knew that if we didn’t win things would be complicated for us.

“It’s a mental burden because we knew things would be more complicated for us. We managed to win five finals and I hope it will be like that for the last game.

“Internally, we were convinced that we would get there because we know what we are capable of as a team. We lost in the first game because of small details, but it helped us to be stronger.

“Let’s enjoy this moment. It’s great to see the joy of our fans here and in Argentina. We will give everything we have in the final, but we must also enjoy what we have achieved.

“I am enjoying this moment a lot. We feel strong before the game even after a very long last game, the previous one was not easy at all. We were tired but the group brought their energy to the field to face this match. “

– Dawson: Messi gives himself another shot at the World Cup trophy

Messi confirmed on Tuesday that he will play his last World Cup match when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday’s final in Qatar.

“I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to end my journey in the World Cup by playing my last game in the final. There are many years left for the next one and I don’t think I will be able to do it. And end up like this , that’s the best,” said the Argentine captain.

Messi’s performance on Tuesday was also praised by Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic.

“He’s the best player in the world, he was dangerous and he has quality,” Dalic said. “He has technique and put in a top performance, he was the real Messi we expected to see.”

Messi received the official man of the match award, but the Paris Saint-Germain star reserved special praise for Alvarez, who became only the second Argentine player to score four goals at the same World Cup at 22 or younger after Gonzalo Higuain.

“Our best quality is the way we play as a team, but tonight Julian was our best player,” Messi said.

“He played an amazing game. He ran more than anyone, he generated a lot of goalscoring chances. He was our most important player and he deserves the best player award.”

WORLD CUP SEMI-FINALS

Argentina have reached their first final since 2014 and could end a 36-year wait to lift the World Cup this weekend.

Scaloni said: “I try not to be too emotional. It’s very difficult to put this into words. It’s what I always dreamed of as an Argentinian.

“Everyone would act like I act when you represent your country, your nation, but it’s impossible not to do what my players do. It’s exciting, it’s emotional.

“You can win or lose, but what I can say is that it’s really exciting. Our people were supporting us, we could feel their support and it’s something unforgettable. We’re making history and it’s a reason to be happy.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

