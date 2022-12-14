UK tightens standards for Albanians seeking asylum – POLITICO





LONDON Rishi Sunak will work to curb the surge of Albanian citizens seeking asylum in the UK through tough new laws against illegal entry and tougher standards for modern slavery.

Addressing the House of Commons on Tuesday, Sunak announced a package of measures designed to reduce the backlog of unresolved claims clogging the UK’s asylum system.

In the first six months of 2022, Albanians accounted for 18 per cent of undocumented migrants who crossed the English Channel in small boats and arrived in the UK, according to UK government data. Many claim to have been trafficked into slavery and claim asylum upon arrival. As of September, pending asylum applications of all nationalities exceeded 143,000, according to Home Office figures.

As part of the new package of measures, interior ministry officials will receive new guidelines clarifying that Albania is a safe country, Sunak said. This will allow Albanian citizens’ claims to be processed in weeks rather than months, and more will be quickly denied, he added.

One of the reasons we struggle to get rid of people is because they exploit modern slavery, Sunak said. So we’re going to significantly raise the threshold that someone has to meet to be considered a modern-day slave.

The UK government will also double the number of asylum caseworkers, reduce paperwork and link caseworkers to specific nationalities of claimants, including a 400-person group dedicated to handling Albanian claims, Sunak said.

Ministers will then introduce a bill early next year to make it clear that if you enter the country illegally, you cannot stay in the country, Sunak said. The new law would make it more difficult for migrants and their lawyers to make late or false claims to thwart deportation attempts, he said, an issue raised by the successive UK Home Offices that have all struggled to reduce the number of cross-channel arrivals.

The deportation of Albanians who do not have the right to be in the UK will also be expedited, Sunak said. This comes after a bilateral agreement was reached with the Albanian government to allow British Border Guard officers to be stationed at Tirana Airport for the first time.

Sunak also announced plans to move away from housing undocumented migrants in hotels, which cost British taxpayers $5.5 million a day, and instead use a range of alternative locations, including a disused holiday park, former student halls and surplus military bases. .

Government officials have identified venues that can hold 10,000 people and are working to secure those venues, Sunak told lawmakers.

Sunak said he would also establish a permanent combined small boat operations command and National Crime Agency that would unite military and civilian capabilities to address the growing number of ships crossing the straits. The department consists of approximately 700 employees.

