The American Scramble for Africa | Policy





The Biden administration is convening a US-Africa summit in Washington this week after announcing a new strategy for the continent this summer. Now comes the hard part: restoring the lost trust and credibility in their relationship which suffered terribly under the Trump administration.

The new scramble for Africa is part of President Joe Bidens’ effort to shore up dwindling American influence in various parts of the world, from Latin America to the Indo-Pacific to Africa and the Middle East. East, where other powers, notably its sworn enemy, China, are making considerable inroads, economically and strategically.

Beijing’s success in Africa has particularly annoyed Washington. Over the past 20 years, China has increased its influence on the continent at the expense of all Western powers, including former colonial powers Britain and France. The latter’s neo-colonial project, Francafrique, has also suffered setbacks in recent years in Mali, the Central African Republic and the wider Sahel region due to the increased Russian presence. Other countries like Togo, Gabon and Rwanda that were once part of France’s sphere of influence have chosen to align themselves more with Britain or China in recent years.

The Chinese state’s direct involvement in Africa, through loans and mega infrastructure and technology projects ranging from ports to power plants, has made it harder for others like the United States to compete.

Investment fervor could cool as more governments struggle to repay their loans in the wake of the pandemic, creating the risk of a Chinese takeover of their national assets like ports and airports. But despite COVID-19 and supply chain challenges, two-way trade between China and Africa actually increased by 35% from 2020 to $254 billion in 2021, mainly due to Chinese exports.

Moving forward, China has prioritized development over democracy and human rights, which suits authoritarian regimes but undermines Bidens’ agenda, as the coup after coup has plagued the continent for the past two years.

After the coup in Mali in 2020, there was a failed coup attempt in Niger in March 2021 and then a successful one in Chad in April. Guinea followed in September and Sudan in October 2021. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called it an epidemic of coups.

Let me be clear. The United States is not a beacon of human rights. Far from there. Indeed, the United States has long prioritized geopolitics over human rights and continues to place its interests above its proclaimed values. Yet the current democratic backsliding on the continent does not serve American interests, let alone African interests.

Good governance is paramount so that all good comes out of the continents by negotiating with rich and powerful foreigners, or that all good goes to those who need it most. Furthermore, why let the Biden administration off the hook when it could be held accountable for its commitments to strengthening human rights around the world?

If Biden needed a wake-up call, it may have come earlier this year when, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States failed to garner support from African nations. at the UN, where they represent more than a quarter of the General Assemblies. members.

In voting on a draft resolution to freeze Russia’s membership of the UN Human Rights Council, only 10 of 54 African countries voted in favour, nine voted against and the rest abstained or did not show up to vote. Worse, South Africa, among the main partners of the Americas on the continent, defended the abstention campaign.

Today, the Biden administration says it wants to resume the work of the Obama administration, which held the first US-Africa summit in 2014, by pursuing an African agenda free from the usual paternalism and based on self-interest and mutual respect. It is committed to listening rather than lecturing its African partners and to pursuing sustainable policies that are in the best interests of the continent.

With that in mind, the United States will not bring up the 800-pound gorilla in the room, China, at the summit. US officials have indicated that they will not ask African nations to choose sides, but that the United States strives to be the continent’s partner of choice. That’s smart, considering many would probably choose China.

But America continues to impose goodwill on the continent, as, according to an Afrobarometer poll, 60% of Africans believe the United States has had a positive economic and political influence on their country, second only to China. (63%) but far ahead of Russia (35%) and the first. colonial powers (46%).

It also indicates that Africans do not see their foreign relations as a zero-sum game and do not want to become dependent on a foreign power. They have become hybrids, choosing and mixing among the different outside parties, be it the US, UK, EU, China, Russia, France, India or Turkey.

To be a partner of choice, the United States must first engage in the relationship at least as the Chinese have. But the United States waited eight years to convene a second summit, with little follow-up in between. Instead, Africa had to endure the racism of former President Donald Trump, not least his reported remark in 2018 describing African nations as shitty countries.

After years of neglect, the Biden administration now says it wants to help address Africa’s growing challenges. The US Department of Defense list includes political instability, armed groups, democratic backsliding, pandemics, environmental degradation and climate change. The continent is also plagued by poverty, insecurity, poor governance and a frustrated youth with no horizon to speak of.

In response to these pressing challenges, the US State Department has developed a new strategy for Africa that moves from over-talking about security and counterterrorism to addressing the root causes of instability and violence. , such as promoting economic engagement, promoting food security and promoting youth education and leadership.

But such lofty and generic diplomatic jargon raises questions about the Biden administrations’ seriousness in doing more than just talk big.

This is why Washington must take concrete steps, such as increasing investment in the private and public sectors, rewarding better governance, supporting the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 and committing to another summit. United States-Africa in the next two years, to follow up on this week’s decisions.

It is vital for the United States to convince the continent that it will not forget Africa for eight years. Or Africa could decide to forget about Washington.

