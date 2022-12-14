PM Statement on Illegal Migration: 13 December 2022





Mr. Speaker, before we begin, I know that the entire House will join me in paying tribute to the families who tragically lost their children at Solihull.

I want to make a statement about illegal migration with permission.

I hope the whole family agrees that there is a complex moral dimension to illegal immigration.

The balance between the duty to support those in dire need and the responsibility to truly control borders naturally evokes strong emotions. So it’s my opinion that the basis of any solution should be the right one, not just what works.

The simplest moral framework on this issue, which all members of this House believe in, is fairness.

Mr Speaker It is not fair for people to come here illegally.

Injustice to real asylum seekers

When our ability to help is filled by people coming and going through a perfectly safe country.

It’s unfair to people who come here legally.

When other people trick the system to get here.

And above all, it’s unfair to Brits who play by the rules.

When other people come here illegally and profit from violating those rules.

So people are right to be angry because they see what I see. This is simply not fair.

It is neither cruel nor unkind to seek to break the stranglehold of a criminal organization that trades in human misery and abuses our institutions and laws.

Enough is enough.

The currently established global asylum framework is outdated.

There are 100 million refugees worldwide today.

Hostile countries are using immigration as a weapon right on the borders of Europe.

And as the world becomes more unstable and the effects of climate change make more places uninhabitable, the number of people displaced will increase.

We have a proud history of providing sanctuary to those most in need.

Britain helped create the 1951 Refugee Convention to protect people fleeing persecution.

Maidenhead’s Rt Hon members passed the world’s first modern slavery law in 2015.

And last year we opened our hearts and homes to the people of Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Thousands of families will be setting up additional places around the Christmas table this year.

No one, no one can doubt our generosity.

Today, however, too many of the beneficiaries of that generosity are not those directly fleeing war zones or risking persecution, but those crossing the straits in small boats.

Many come from countries that are fundamentally safe.

All travel through safe countries.

Their journey is orchestrated by ruthless and organized criminals rather than by makeshift means.

And every single trip puts the lives of women and children at risk and we must be honest at sea. Mostly male.

Mr Speaker This is not what the previous generation intended when drafting the Indian Act.

Nor is it the object of the numerous international treaties that Britain has signed.

And if we don’t act decisively now, the situation will only get worse.

Just seven weeks after I became Prime Minister, we signed the largest ever small vessel deal with France.

A lot more boots patrol the beach.

For the first time ever, British and French officers were assigned to their respective operations in Dover and northern France.

Weve re-established the Calais Group in the Nordic countries to deter human traffickers along migration routes.

And last week, the group laid out its long-term ambitions for a broad UK-EU agreement on migration.

Of course, this is not a panacea and we have to go further.

Over the past month, the Secretary of the Interior and I have studied all aspects of this issue in detail, and we can now begin five new steps today.

First, our crackdown on channels is so fragmented that different people are doing different things and being pulled in different directions.

Accordingly, we will establish a new, permanent and unified Small Boat Operations Command.

This will unite our military, our civilian capabilities and the National Crime Agency.

It will coordinate our information, interception, processing and enforcement.

And they use all available technology, including drones for reconnaissance and surveillance, to pick up and identify people, then prosecute boat pilots led by more gangs.

Added over 700 new employees and doubled funding given to NCA to tackle organized immigration crime in Europe.

Second, these additional resources will enable immigration officers to bring law enforcement back, resulting in an increase in illegal labor enforcement by 50%.

And it’s frankly absurd that illegal immigrants today can get bank accounts that help them live and work here. To stop this, let’s start sharing data again.

Third, it is unfair and terrible that we are spending $5.5 million a day on hotels to accommodate asylum seekers.

We must end this.

Therefore, we will soon offer a variety of alternative sites, such as a disused holiday park, a former student union building, and a surplus military base.

We have already identified locations for 10,000 and are actively discussing securing these locations and more.

Our goal is to add thousands of places through this type of accommodation at half the cost of hotels in the coming months.

At the same time, as we consulted in the summer

The cheapest and fairest way to address this problem is for all local authorities to take their fair share of asylum seekers in the private rental sector.

And we will try to achieve this as soon as possible.

Fourth, Mr. Chairman, we need to process claims in days and weeks, not months or years.

So we’re going to double the number of social workers in exile.

And we’re fundamentally reengineering our end-to-end processes.

Shorter guidance, fewer interviews, less paperwork, and referrals to expert case workers by nationality.

We will also remove gilding from modern slavery, including reducing the cooling-off period to 30 days from the legal minimum of 45 days specified in the ECAT Treaty.

As a result of all these changes, social workers’ productivity will triple.

And we expect to end the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of next year.

Fifth, Fifth Mr Speaker and most importantly,

Almost 13,000 of those arriving by boat this year are Albanians.

However, Albania is a safe and prosperous European country.

Returns from Germany, France, Italy and Sweden are considered safe.

It is an EU member state, a NATO ally, and a member of the same anti-trafficking treaty as the UK.

The Albanian prime minister himself has said there is no reason why Albanian asylum seekers cannot be returned immediately.

Last year, Germany, France and Sweden all rejected Albanian asylum applications nearly 100%.

However, the rejection rate is only 45%.

It shouldn’t continue. So today I can announce a new agreement and a new approach with Albania.

First, we will be sending border guard officers to Tirana Airport for the first time.

It helps to deter organized crime and prevent people from coming here illegally.

Second, we will issue new guidelines for social workers and make it clear that Albania is a safe country.

Third, one of the reasons we struggle to get rid of people is because they exploit modern slavery.

So we’re going to significantly raise the threshold that someone has to meet to be considered a modern-day slave.

For the first time, we will ask social workers for objective evidence of modern slavery, not just suspicion.

Fourth, we sought and received official assurances from Albania confirming that we would protect genuine victims and those at risk of re-trafficking.

Under ECAT, people can be detained and sent back to Albania with confidence.

As a result of these changes, most of the Albanians’ claims can be declared unequivocally unfounded.

And that individual can be returned promptly.

Finally, we will change the way Albanian illegal immigrants are handled by our 400 new professionals.

Thousands of Albanians will return home in the coming months.

And continue flying weekly until all Albanians in the backlog have been eliminated.

And in addition to all these new steps, Mr Speaker has ensured that the House is beyond doubt when the legal process concludes on our migration and economic development partnership.

We will resume our first flight to Rwanda.

So illegal immigrants who cannot return to their home country can live a new life there.

But Mr. Chairman, despite the tremendous progress we will make with the changes I am announcing today, fundamental questions still remain.

How can I solve this problem once and for all?

It is not only the asylum system that needs radical reform.

Our laws also need reform.

We need to be able to control our borders so that the only people coming here come through safe and legal routes.

No matter how well-intentioned, our legal framework is being manipulated by people who abuse the courts to frustrate deportations for months or years.

Chairman, I said enough and I mean it.

And that means I’m ready to do what I have to do.

Therefore, early next year we will introduce new legislation to make it clear that if you enter the UK illegally you cannot remain in the UK.

Instead, you will be detained and promptly returned to your home country or a safe country where your asylum application will be considered.

Also, removal attempts can no longer be frustrated with late or false claims or appeals.

Once removed, they must have no right to re-entry, settlement or citizenship.

Also, if our reforms to Albania are challenged by the courts

We will also place them on a legal basis so that British treatment of Albanian arrivals is no different from German or French treatment.

The only way to come to the UK for asylum is through safe and legal routes.

And as we figure out illegal immigration, we’ll create more pathways.

We will work with UNHCR to identify those most in need so the UK will remain a safe haven for the most vulnerable.

And we will introduce an annual quota for numbers set by Congress.

Consulting with local authorities to determine our capabilities

Modifiable in the face of a humanitarian emergency.

Mr. Chairman, that is a fair way to address this global challenge.

It won’t be quick to fix this. It won’t be easy.

But it’s the right thing.

Because a system designed for another era cannot last.

We must stop the ship.

And this government will do what it has to do.

Chairman, we will be tough but fair.

And where we lead, others will follow.

And I recommend this statement to the House.

