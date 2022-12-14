TikTok would be banned from the US for good under a bipartisan bill





In September, President Joe Biden announced that TikTok would remain accessible in the United States once a deal could be reached to assuage national security concerns. At that time, Biden said it would take his administration months to weigh all the potential risks of signing the deal. Among critics of the brewing deal, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) have emerged, alleging in a Washington Post op-ed that any deal Biden makes with the platform -form of Chinese-owned social media would dangerously compromise national security.

Now, Marco and Gallagher have teamed up with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) to introduce new bipartisan legislation in the Senate and House of Representatives, officially calling for a ban on TikTok. Lawmakers say it’s the only way to stop TikTok from collecting sensitive data about Americans for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and censoring content to influence elections, sow discord or potentially even “indoctrinate” people. users.

The federal government has yet to take a single meaningful step to protect US users from the threat of TikTok, Rubio said in a press release. We know it is used to manipulate flows and influence elections. We know it falls under the People’s Republic of China. There is no more time to waste in meaningless negotiations with a CCP puppet company. It’s time to permanently ban Beijing-controlled TikTok.

The bill officially known as the Prevention of National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party or the CCP ANTISOCIAL Law is designed to block and prohibit all transactions by social media companies controlled or influenced by countries. of concern. The legislation specifically names TikTok and its owner ByteDance as existing threats to national security. But if passed, its provisions would also extend to any social media platforms controlled by other U.S. foreign adversaries, including Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.

TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter told Ars that the company considers the most recently introduced bipartisan legislation to be politically motivated.

“It is disturbing that instead of encouraging [Biden] Administration to wrap up its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically motivated ban that will do nothing to advance US national security, Oberwetter told Ars.

In discussions with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, TikTok reportedly agreed to take steps to address US national security concerns, including storing US user data on US servers to prevent employees based in China to access US data. TikTok also said it would grant US-based Oracle permission to monitor recommendations issued by its algorithm, as well as form a council of TikTok security experts that would report directly to the US government.

TikTok’s motivation to work closely together to appease the Biden administration, Oberwetter said, was to ensure that the millions of Americans who use the platform to learn, grow their businesses and connect with creative content that matters to them brings joy would not lose access.

But what Oberwetter describes as a joyful experience more than 100 million Americans have using TikTok, Gallagher describes in Rubios’ press release as giving Americans access to the digital fentanyl that makes Americans addicted, collecting hoards of their data and censoring their news.

Allowing the app to continue operating in the United States would be like allowing the USSR to buy out The New York Times, The Washington Post and major Cold War broadcast networks, Gallagher said.

In their op-ed, Gallagher and Rubio pointed to LinkedIn profiles linking ByteDance employees to Chinese propaganda outlets, as well as a disturbing report from Forbes, showing that TikTok planned to use the app to monitor the locations of US citizens in undisclosed purposes unrelated to Advertising.

Since then, Rep. Krishnamoorthi has joined their cause, stating in the press release that at a time when the Chinese Communist Party and our other adversaries overseas are seeking every advantage they can find against the United States by espionage and mass surveillance, it is imperative that we do not allow hostile powers to potentially control social media networks that could be easily weaponized against us.

Krishnamoorthi told Ars that Biden’s deal that would allow TikTok to continue operating in the US while China still controls ByteDance would apparently be too risky. As long as ByteDance is owned by China, ByteDance could be required to hand over data under the country’s 2017 National Intelligence Act, and it’s hard for Krishnamoorthi to see how any deal struck with the US would allow ByteDance to circumvent this Chinese law.

Krishnamoorthi said that due to concerns over TikTok data, he found there was “widespread concern” from “both sides of the aisle” in Congress about how to handle influence and the growing popularity of TikTok in the United States. He also told Ars he was concerned about evidence showing the CCP’s already censored TikTok content. “It’s a toxic brew of concerns which at this point I think is widely shared,” Krishnamoorthi told Ars.

Recent revelations regarding the depth of TikToks’ ties to the CCP underscore the urgency of protecting Americans from these risks before it’s too late, Krishnamoorthi warned in the press release.

For Kirshnamoorthi, the only acceptable way for TikTok to continue to operate in the United States would be if Biden could ensure that “it is controlled by an American company or American interests”.

Spokespersons for Rubio and Gallagher declined to comment further.

As Congress assesses the CCP’s ANTI-SOCIAL law, Oberwetter said TikTok plans to continue working to persuade US officials that TikTok does not pose a national security risk.

We will continue to update members of Congress on the plans that have been developed under the oversight of our nation’s key national security agencies and that we are implementing to further secure our platform in the United States,” Oberwetter told Ars.

