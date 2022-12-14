UK business failure expected to surpass peak in 2009





Corporate insolvency is expected to peak at levels higher than in the last financial crisis as companies struggle with inflation and declining demand, according to restructuring executives.

Company failures have already risen this year after the government’s pandemic support ended, and business recovery experts Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory said on Tuesday they expect more pain.

Ric Traynor, chairman of Begbies Traynor, said the number of corporate bankruptcies could exceed its last peak in 2009. Unlike then, he said, interest rates are now rising and it is costing struggling businesses more to survive a recession.

Trainer said given expectations that spending will fall sharply next year, the biggest problems will arise for the usual suspects for companies in industries serving British consumers.

Geoff Rowley, CEO of FRP Advisory, said much of the pressure on companies comes from investors increasingly reluctant to support, for example, startups that show no signs of bankruptcy after years of investment.

Often, investors say no more than traditional high street banks, he said, pointing to many tech-related businesses in trouble. We see debt problems emerge as refinancing takes place after 2023. We started to see the real challenge there.

Trainer and Rowley predicted the bankruptcy would worsen as the government’s pandemic aid unraveled, along with loans the bank had lent under various state aid schemes due to be repaid next year.

It’s been well spent and we’re now figuring out who can pay back and who can’t, Trainer said.

The two companies, which reported results on Tuesday, said they were well positioned to boost earnings as demand for their services rises as a weakening UK economy.

FRP said sales rose 10 per cent to $49.4 million in the first half of the fiscal year and it was well positioned to benefit from the many challenges faced by British businesses struggling with debt amid a slowing economy. Pre-tax profit was 5.4 million, down slightly from 5.7 million a year earlier.

Uncertainty persists about available liquidity, how long government-backed loans can sustain troubled businesses, and how major creditors such as HMRC and institutional lenders will address their delinquent debt.

Traynor expected continued growth from business recovery and financial advisory given increased order books, higher levels of inquiries and growing economic headwinds.

The company reported that pre-tax profit almost doubled from 2.7 million to 5 million in the six months to October, and sales increased from 52.3 million to 58.5 million.

