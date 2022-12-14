Massive US storm brings tornadoes south, blizzard threat





DALLAS (AP) A massive storm that ripped across the country on Tuesday spawned multiple tornadoes that tore down buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas, left two people missing in Louisiana and saw a large part of the central United States prepare for blizzard type conditions.

Sheriffs’ deputies, firefighters, volunteers and dog teams were searching through debris after a tornado touched down about 10 miles from Shreveport, La., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Two people were missing, one was injured and several buildings were destroyed, Sgt. said Casey Jones.

I think they were focused on finding people. There is no rain. Time is gone, he said hours after the tornado swept through Four Forts.

I hope they’re with family somewhere, Jones said. No deaths were immediately reported.

Far to the northwest, an area stretching from Montana to western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said up to 61 centimeters of snow was possible in parts of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.

Forecasters expect the storm system to plague the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into northeast and central Appalachia. Residents from West Virginia to Vermont have been urged to watch out for a possible heavy mix of snow, ice and sleet, and the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon, depending on the time of the storm.

The threat of severe weather also continues Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

In the south, a line of thunderstorms brought tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain to northern Texas and Oklahoma in the early morning hours, National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw said. Authorities on Tuesday reported dozens of homes and businesses damaged and several people injured in suburbs and counties extending north from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Weather Service examined a dozen different areas in North Texas to determine if Tuesday’s damage was caused by high winds or tornadoes.

A tornado warning prompted Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to issue shelter-in-place Tuesday morning, asking passengers to stay away from windows, the airport announced via Twitter.

More than 1,000 flights to and from airports in the region have been delayed and more than 100 have been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.

In suburban Fort Worth, about 20 homes and local businesses were damaged, according to the North Richland Hills Police Department.

In nearby Grapevine, police spokeswoman Amanda McNew reported five confirmed injuries.

The bottom line is that we got everyone to safety, McNew said just after noon. Were beginning the process of traversing the city by examining damage to property, businesses, homes, and then roads.

A possible tornado blew off the roof of the city’s service center, a municipal facility, and left pieces of the roof hanging from power lines, said Trent Kelley, assistant manager of Grapevine Parks and Recreation. Tuesday was also garbage day, so the storm picked up and strewn garbage everywhere, he said.

Photos sent by the city showed downed power lines in soggy streets, as well as toppled trees, damaged buildings and a tractor-trailer that appeared to have been dumped in a parking lot.

Meanwhile, a tornado damaged the town of Wayne, Oklahoma shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. There was extensive damage, but no fatalities or injuries, McClain County Sheriff’s Captain Bryan Murrell said.

We have multiple family structures with extensive damage… barns, downed power lines, Murrell said. The city is approximately 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

National Weather Service meteorologist Doug Speheger said wind speeds reached 111-135 mph (179-211 km/h) and the tornado was rated EF-2. He probably stayed on the ground for about two to four minutes, according to weather services.

In parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, the National Weather Service warned that up to about half an inch (2.5 centimeters) of ice could form and winds could blow up to at 45 mph (72 km/h). Power outages, damaged trees, falling branches and dangerous traveling conditions threatened the area.

All of western Nebraska was under a blizzard warning Tuesday through Thursday, and the National Weather Service said up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow was expected in the northwest. Winds of more than 80 km/h will sometimes make it impossible to see outside, officials said.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed sections of Interstate 80 and Interstate 76 because heavy snow and high winds made traveling dangerous. The Nebraska State Patrol, which was called in to deal with multiple crashes and jackknifed tractor-trailers overnight, urged people to stay off the roads.

There’s hardly anyone traveling right now, said Justin McCallum, manager of the Flying J truck stop in Ogallala, Nebraska.

In Colorado, all roads were closed in the northeast quadrant of the state. Inclement weather in the breeding region could also threaten livestock. Extreme winds can push cattle through fences as they follow the direction of gales, said Jim Santomaso, a northeast Colorado Cattlemens Association representative.

If this continues, Santomaso said, cattle could drift for miles.

In western South Dakota, a 260-mile (418 kilometer) stretch of Interstate 90 was closed Tuesday morning due to freezing rain, heavy snowfall and high winds, the Department of Transportation said. of State. Interstate 29 is also expected to close and secondary freeways will likely become impassable, the department said.

Xcel Energy, one of the region’s largest power providers, had boosted its workforce in anticipation of power outages.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Minnesota’s north coast as some areas expect up to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph. And in the south of the state, winds blowing up to 80 km/h had reduced visibility.

National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Dye in the Twin Cities said it was a long-lasting event with snow, ice and rain through Friday evening. Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.

Wet pavement is just as dangerous when temperatures hover around freezing, Dye said.

The same weather system has dumped heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada and western United States in recent days.

Thickets reported in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Associated Press writers Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Sam Metz in Salt Lake City; Trisha Ahmed in Minneapolis; Jesse Bedayn in Denver; Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska; and Robert Jablon in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

