Ex-US Marine Corps fighter pilot charged with conspiring to train Chinese military pilots





A former US military pilot has been charged by the United States with conspiracy and violating an arms control law by tricking Chinese military pilots into landing on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment.

Daniel Edmund Duggan, an Australian citizen, “provided training for PRC (People’s Republic of China) military pilots” at a South African-based pilot academy on at least three occasions between 2010 and 2012, according to the act. 2017 indictment unsealed by a Washington court last week.

Duggan was arrested in Australia in October, the same week Britain and Australia issued unusually candid warnings of China’s attempts to recruit retired military pilots.

The training involved “instruction in the tactics, techniques and procedures associated with launching and landing aircraft from a naval aircraft carrier,” the indictment states.

Neither Duggan nor his co-conspirators had applied for a license to provide defense services to foreign nationals, he said.

The former US Marine had acted with several unidentified co-conspirators, including a Chinese national, a British national and a South African national, he added.

According to the indictment, Duggan faces two counts of violating the Arms Export Control Act and international arms trafficking regulations, one charge of conspiracy to launder money and a plot leader.

He has been held under Australian extradition law, pending a formal request from the US government.

His lawyer said last month that Duggan had been classified as an “extremely high risk inmate” at a Sydney maximum security facility and denied access to writing materials and medical treatment.

Duggan lived and worked in China for about five years before his arrest, according to company records, although details of his alleged offenses have been sealed by the US government.

Reuters previously reported that eight years ago Duggan shared an address in China with businessman Su Bin, who was sentenced to prison in the United States after pleading guilty in a hacking involving the theft of US military aircraft designs.

Duggan moved to Australia after leaving the US Marines, running a company called Top Gun Australia, which billed itself as the country’s “first adventure flight company”.

On the company’s webpage, Duggan described himself as a “12+ year former US Marine Corps officer.” He flew missions in support of Operation Southern Watch from Kuwait and the USS Boxer, the website says.

“As a highly skilled fighter pilot, he has flown Harrier jump jets from aircraft carriers tactically around the world,” the website says.

Western governments have rushed to investigate reports that China is poaching retired military personnel. In October, the British government said it was taking “decisive action” against a Chinese recruitment effort to bring in former British Air Force pilots to train its military personnel.

