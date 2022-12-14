UK Inflation Falls From 41-Year High Ahead of BoE Rate Decision





November Consumer Prices +10.7% y/y vs. Reuters Poll +10.9% Small increase in auto fuel helps lower inflation. on Thursday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – UK inflation fell more sharply than expected in November after hitting a 41-year high in October, raising hopes that inflation has peaked and giving the Bank of England a slight boost as it prepares to raise interest rates. provided comfort. charge again.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said annual consumer price inflation fell to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in October.

The US and Eurozone also reported a larger-than-expected drop in inflation in November.

“Prices are still rising, but the most glaring example is automotive fuel, which is less than it was at this time last year,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Like other central banks, the BoE is battling inflation well above its target of 2% and has raised rates in the past 12 months, the largest in 30 years, including a 3/4 point rate hike in November.

Economists mostly expect the BoE to raise rates again from 3% to 3.5% on Thursday, despite the BoE’s own forecast that the economy is headed for a long-term recession.

Inflation in the UK is higher than in the US or the Eurozone as a whole, but lower than in Germany.

The Bank of England is in trouble and policy makers are increasingly divided about the right response.

“Unfortunately, the UK economy is being hit by both US-style wage pressure and a European-style energy crisis,” said Hugh Zimber, global markets strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the latest data had reduced the chances of interest rates going as high as his previous forecast of 4.5 per cent.

Thursday’s decision will see another split vote by BoE officials who disagree on how much a recession will cool inflationary pressures and how much the impact of past rate hikes will be felt.

standard of living pressure

Inflation in the UK began to recover over the past year due to post-pandemic bottlenecks in the domestic and global economy, accelerated by surges in European energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The government’s budget watchdog last month warned of the biggest pressure on living standards since records began in the 1950s, and the BoE doesn’t expect inflation to return to target until early 2024.

The rise in prices has been concentrated in sectors such as food and energy, hurting low-income groups the hardest. Food and beverage prices in November were 16.4% more expensive than a year ago, the largest increase since 1977.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said it was “important to make the difficult decisions needed to address inflation.”

The UK is facing a wave of industrial action, particularly in the private sector and in the public sector where wages are not keeping pace with inflation.

The BoE said labor shortages and Brexit-induced trade and migration frictions helped prices rise.

An analysis of the inflation factor in Wednesday’s report gave mixed signals about how quickly inflation will decline.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, the core CPI, which some economists look at for long-term price trends, fell to 6.3% in November from 6.5% in October.

However, inflation in the service sector (which some Bank of England officials believe reflects wage pressures being passed on by businesses) hit a 30-year high of 6.3% in October.

Retail price inflation, which is widely used for commercial contracts, wage negotiations and inflation-linked bonds, fell to 14.0% from 14.2%.

Report: David Milliken; Edited by William Schomberg, Arun Koyyur, and Catherine Evans

