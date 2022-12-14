Post and rail workers strike intensifies UK strike





The wave of industrial action gripping Britain will intensify on Wednesday as Royal Mail employees strike alongside railway workers over wages and employment conditions.

Consumers have been warned that Christmas gift deliveries may be delayed due to the actions of postal workers, and commuters are suffering travel pain due to strikes by railroad workers.

On Thursday, the first nationwide strike of NHS nurses, organized by the Royal College of Nursing, is due to take place over wages. Britain’s chief nursing officer has urged unions to do more to protect patient safety during strikes.

Other industrial actions in a disgruntled British winter include ambulance drivers, Border Guard officials and Motorway Authority workers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday he would not step down from his cabinet. “The government will do everything we can to minimize disruption, but the only way we can stop it completely is for unions to go around the table and call off the strike,” he said.

Downing Street says salary caps are needed to control inflation.

Industrial action over pay and working conditions by Royal Mail workers, led by the Communication Workers Union, first occurred in the summer and now includes a four-day strike ahead of Christmas. CWU estimates that approximately 115,000 Royal Mail employees are members.

Analysts warned that a resolution looks distant, even as the company raised its salary offer after the summer from 2% to a final and best offer of 9% over 18 months and changed the terms of employment.

Commuters took a hit on Tuesday as thousands of RMT and TSSA rail union members struck in a recent strike over payrolls and changes to work methods involving the rail company and infrastructure operator Network Rail.

Due to the 4-day industrial action this week, only 20% of the service will be running.

RMT chief Mick Lynch said on Tuesday that no agreement was in sight, but he hoped the new dialogue with the rail industry could help develop proposals that our members could support.

On Monday, RMT members voted to reject Network Rail’s payroll and reform package, which would see pay rises by 9% over two years.

However, some railroad executives were personally encouraged by what they thought was a relatively close result, with 63.6% of voters rejecting the proposal. TSSA urged its members to accept similar deals.

RMT leader Mick Lynch walks a picket line outside Euston station in London on Tuesday. He said there were no outstanding deals at Kin Cheung/AP.

Transport Minister Mark Harper told GB News that unions are losing public sympathy. He thinks the tide is turning as people come to see that our proposals make sense.

The Port of Felixsto, the UK’s largest container port, said on Tuesday that striking workers had voted to accept an 8.5 per cent wage deal plus 1,000 per cent from January.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dame Ruth May, told Pat Cullen, secretary-general of the Royal College of Nursing, to urge unions to do more to protect patients during strikes scheduled for this Thursday and next Tuesday. I sent you a letter.

In the letter, May urged RCN to take action to alleviate the unnecessary suffering of patients caught up in the strike. The letter was also signed by the Chief Nursing Officers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Industrial action is likely to come after talks between Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Cullen broke down on Monday.

Barclay declined to discuss RCN’s demand for a 19 per cent increase in nurse salaries, but Downing Street said the health secretary was still open for talks on issues such as rosters and leave.

Industrial action will affect more than 60 NHS trusts in England and Wales and more than 11 trusts in Northern Ireland.

RCN has agreed to waive several departments and services from industrial action, including chemotherapy, dialysis and pediatric intensive care.

The union has also agreed to provide Christmas-level service in the Adult Accident and Emergency Department.

Responding to May’s letter, RCN said several additional contracts to protect services, including urgent cancer care, were already out of date after being agreed upon with senior clinicians.

