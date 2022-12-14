Vaccine fatigue leaves the United States vulnerable to the flu





CN—

The flu season accelerated earlier this year in the United States, but vaccination rates are nowhere near keeping pace.

Flu shots are always a tough sell for Americans. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set a target vaccination rate of 70% in the Healthy People 2030 plan. But less than half the population has gotten the flu shot every year for at least the last decade.

Public health officials say it’s been particularly difficult to get people to get their flu shots this year because they’re tired of hearing about vaccines.

What was once an annual push to get people vaccinated at the start of each flu season has become an almost constant message about vaccines, with an announcement about the availability or eligibility of the new Covid-19 vaccine seeming to arrive every two months. .

There’s a lot of vaccine fatigue out there. Asking people this year to get not just one vaccine, but to get the annual flu shot, plus the Covid booster, really was what I called a hard sell, said Dr William Schaffner , medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There’s the old saying, familiarity breeds contempt. Well, that might be a little strong, but familiarity seems to breed a certain nonchalance, he says.

Millions fewer flu vaccine doses have been distributed this season compared to this point in past seasons, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 26% of adults had had their flu shot by the end of October, a timeframe that medical experts have long encouraged for optimal protection throughout the season. About 43% of children had been vaccinated against the flu by the end of November.

The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 flu season was a notable outlier, experts say.

Flu vaccination rates have soared higher than usual amid fears of a twin outbreak, with coronavirus and flu circulating together.

The public health message and I think we did it very effectively was, you can’t protect yourself against Covid right now, but you can definitely get the flu off the table, said LJ Tan, chief strategy officer. of the Immunization Action Coalition and co-chair of the National Adult and Influenza Immunization Summit, nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving immunization coverage in the United States.

We were coming out of lockdowns and people wanted to be active rather than passive. So when we told people at that time you don’t have a Covid shot but you can definitely get rid of the flu by getting a flu shot people said yes I do .

But this double threat did not materialize. Flu seasons have been unusually mild for the past two years and people have let their guard down, experts say.

I almost had to remind people of the flu, Schaffner said. We had two years of fairly reduced and very low flu. And of course everyone was concerned about Covid, and they want to put Covid behind them and get on with their lives.

Now, the continuous messages about a triple threat of influenza, Covid and RSV viruses don’t quite hit the same. The urgency is real as hospitals across the country expand capacity to record levels, but that’s not spurring people to action.

I am struck by the fact that people have become accustomed to bad flu seasons for the elderly. So it’s kind of the same thing, with a few other viruses around. There’s a feeling that’s what we would expect and that’s what we have to live with, said Dr. Jesse Hackell, a pediatrician who co-authored a clinical report on the fight against vaccine hesitancy in 2016.

What was missing was the fact that children and children’s hospitals are suffering in ways we have never seen before.

Numerous studies have shown that influenza and Covid-19 vaccines significantly reduce the risk of serious outcomes for infected people, including hospitalization and death, thereby reducing the burden on healthcare workers.

General vaccine fatigue is exacerbated by decision fatigue, Hackell said.

People have to choose whether to get the flu shot every year, and more recently, they have to make decisions about updates to the Covid-19 vaccine. Each new decision opens the door for misinformation or misinformation to seep into the process.

If it was a vaccine like measles, where it’s really effective and isn’t repeated, it might be different, Hackell said. But we have to compare it to Covid and flu vaccines, where the effectiveness is less than spectacular, and when there’s a lot of controversy, I think it boils over.

Medical professionals are also exhausted, experts say.

I think there is fatigue, moral injuries, call it burnout on the part of the providers as well. We weren’t pushing it as hard, said Hackell, who also serves as chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ committee on practice and ambulatory medicine. It becomes very difficult to keep having these unproductive conversations over and over again. And there’s so much more respiratory disease now that I don’t know if it’s time to have those long talks when your office is full of sick kids.

Uptake of the updated Covid-19 booster has also been lackluster: Fewer than one in seven eligible people have gotten one since it was cleared in the fall, CDC data shows.

Continuing messages from the White House urge Americans to get their flu shot and get the shot at the same time.

But despite the convenience of getting both injections at once, there is evidence that linking the two isn’t the best way to increase coverage rates for either.

There has always been hesitation around vaccination, but it has become heavily politicized during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We still have a lot of people in this country who don’t believe in the flu or the Covid vaccine that we haven’t been able to convince, said Lori Tremmel Freeman, executive director of the National Association of County Health Officials. and cities. The flu is serious in our country, and it kills a lot of people, and it hospitalizes a lot of people, and it attacks the young and the old. And so we should pay more attention to it.

But even when interest in booster shots was highest, it was rare for people to receive both shots at the same time.

Self-reports to the CDC’s V-safe monitoring system show that less than 1 in 10 people who received a Covid-19 booster between September 2021 and May 2022 were vaccinated against the flu at the same time.

We give multiple vaccines to our children at the same time, but we usually haven’t for adults, said Tan, a former CDC vaccine advisory committee liaison for the American Medical Association.

Trying to persuade people to do something new can add to the hesitation that has already become so pervasive and make them less likely to come at all. Instead, people seem to be much more likely to accept the offer of a flu shot at an appointment they have scheduled to get a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, or vice versa. .

Some confidence is given by direct interaction with a health care provider in this case, the pharmacist or the doctor or the clinician who is able to reassure the patient that it is safe, Tan said. In this personal conversation between provider and patient, the patient eventually converts and receives the vaccine. It is also a testament to our remarkable health care providers.

The message could finally get through. At Walgreens locations, co-administration of the flu and Covid-19 vaccine is 70% higher this year than last, according to data shared with CNN.

Tan says there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Pharmacies are becoming much more popular than doctors’ offices among adults as they choose where to get their flu shot, and CDC data shows the number of flu shots given at pharmacies this season actually exceeds the last year. It’s a sign that there are more opportunities to reach a larger group of otherwise healthy adults who are less likely to have a primary care provider, Tan said.

At least we got the upside now, as opposed to that continued decline we were seeing four weeks ago, he said. But even though I sound positive, I want to remind us all that we have to be better than we are now.

And while tackling vaccine fatigue is a challenge, it’s no excuse for dropping immunization rates.

In many circumstances, we can overcome fatigue through access, Tan said.

In public health, we need to start thinking outside the box to know what messages need to change so that we can think outside the box and motivate people to seek the flu vaccine again. Right now, it’s far too much of a convenience vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/13/health/flu-vaccine-fatigue/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos