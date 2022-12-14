How Inflation Stole Christmas In The UK: In 5 Charts | UK cost of living crisis





It should be a season of indulgence, generosity, and goodwill. For many people, however, Christmas is marked by financial stress as they work to cover related expenses.

The war in Ukraine this year, rising energy costs and supply chain problems have caused food, gift and travel prices to rise sharply. Which?

Here are some of the key areas fueling the Christmas cost of living crisis.

cost of giving

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows how the prices of some common futures have increased over the past year. The stocking staple, a pair of men’s hosiery, will set back 9% more this year than it did last November. The price of perfume and cologne increased by 7% compared to last year, men’s knitted jumpers by 3% and women’s jumpers by 9%.

Cost of providing charts

It’s not all bad news. The price of some futures has decreased. Books can be a good choice for current buyers looking to save money. Non-fiction hardbacks were 16% cheaper in November 2022 than in November 2021, and the top 10 paperback novels were 10% cheaper. Electronics are also down in price, with game consoles averaging 11% cheaper than last year and smartphones 1% cheaper.

Re-trimming all trims

There may be fewer boxes under the Christmas tree due to Christmas pressure this year. Which two-fifths of consumers surveyed? They said they planned to buy fewer gifts this season, and a third said they would buy cheaper gifts than in previous years.

A third of consumers said they would buy cheaper gifts and similar figures said they would buy less food and cheaper groceries. One in six said they would attend fewer paid festivals this year, and nearly one in 10 (%) said they would buy used gifts.

Trimmed bag chart plating

There’s a tradition that you need to burn calories for a month at a time at Christmas, but inflation this year means doing so will cost you a fair bit. The increase in Christmas dinner costs depends on what retail researchers put in their baskets, but they estimate that the cost of traditional Christmas dinner items has increased three times faster than wages this year.

The Guardian’s analysis of figures provided by retail research firm Assosia found that the average price of a Christmas dinner grocery store that serves about six people at the traditional four supermarkets (Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda and Morrisons) has risen by 15% in the past year. . year.

Looking at private label prices for the week ending November 24, the cost of a 3.5kg turkey plus trimmings and a trolley with a bottle of wine averaged 34.49 in the same period last year, up to nearly 40 this year.

The cost of one serving of dinner, excluding leftovers, increased by about 13%.

christmas food chart

The price per kg of frozen turkey increased by more than a fifth, from 3.93 to 4.79. The price of a bag of Maris Piper potatoes increased by 34% compared to November 2021, with a 2-2.5 kg bag priced at 1.59. A 500-gram bag of parsnips saw an average increase of 33% across four similar supermarket chains. Private label cranberry sauce has risen in price by 37% over the year for a bottle, which currently averages 87p, up from 64p last year.

Some elements of the festival weren’t hurt by the dramatic price increase, as producers and retailers were able to lower costs, especially in the more premium lines. A bottle of Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva has risen 13p to an average of 10.13p from 2021. Meanwhile, the Premium Christmas Pudding (400-454g) should cost the family an average of 5.38, exactly the same as last year (7% more for a standard range pudding).

christmas cooking cost

As energy costs increase, it is the cost of preparing the food, not just the food itself that increases the cost. Take the traditional Christmas roast as an example. The cost of running an average electric oven for 3 hours will be around 1.18 pesos this year, up from 73 pennies last year, based on energy price guarantees. Using a gas oven costs 48p compared to 19p last year.

Cooking a Christmas dinner using an electric oven this year costs almost $1.20. drive home for christmas

As the rail strike continues, many drivers are able to get into their cars and get Chris Leah to work. But petrol and diesel prices, which fueled 94 per cent of UK vehicles in the three months to June, have soared in the past year.

According to RACs Fuel Watch, gasoline costs increased from 147.24 pa liters in the first week of December last year to 159.74 pa liters in the same week in 2022. , up 22%. Figures for both types of vehicles are based on an average mileage per gallon of 40 miles per gallon.

As a result, a person driving from London to see family in Hull will cost $6 more on gasoline and $16 more on diesel than they did just a year ago.

A round trip from London to Hull costs $6 more than at this time last year, or $16 more for a diesel car.

