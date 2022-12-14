Reviews | What the gun debate tells us about America





But the new law did not include a ban on access to such firepower. Instead, it improves background checks on gun buyers under 21, encourages states to implement so-called “red flag” laws that allow temporary confiscation of guns from those found guilty. too dangerous to have them, and reinforces the laws against the purchase of straw and the traffic in guns. Unfortunately, background checks and red flag laws are easy to circumvent in a country where 19 states and nearly 900 counties have passed some form of Second Amendment sanctuary law or resolution. The end result of this move is that in 61% of US counties, existing federal and state gun laws are unlikely to be enforced.

Despite strong popular support for an assault weapons ban, mass shootings continue unabated in America, with more than 600 so far in 2022. Our current moment of failure to stop lewd and senseless gun violence and The deepening divide between states that want and enforce gun restrictions and those that don’t and aren’t used to them is reminiscent of an earlier period in our country’s history: the 1850s.

The parallels, though crude, are telling. In the 1850s, opposition to slavery gathered pace in the North, but initial structural adaptations to slavery produced a stalemate and politicians were unable to reduce it. Then as now, there was a growing disconnect between politics and politics. We should think long and hard about what this might lead to.

Many Americans assume that the prewar debate over slavery was moral. But in her long history of abolition, scholar Manisha Sinha shows that the moral arguments of abolitionists were never enough to end slavery. Instead, by the 1850s much of the abolitionist argument shifted from the realm of religion, or moral and political philosophy, to constitutional interpretation.

But the constitutional argument, too, was unable to advance abolition because the Supreme Court upheld the Founders’ initial compromise on slavery. For example, the Court enforced the constitution’s fugitive slave clause against northern states that attempted to protect free and fugitive black people from slavers. And in the Dred Scott case, the Court barred black people from American citizenship and tried to settle the issue of slavery forever, denying Congress the power to stop its expansion into the western territories and from the north, an accelerator of the civil war.

Likewise, in the debate over gun regulation, moral arguments, appeals to the sanctity of life, especially of children, have not resulted in solutions that actually stop the killings. And the Supreme Court, as in Dred Scott, imposed its will, contributing to the absolutism of the Second Amendment. In 2008, he circumvented the words well-regulated militia to repeal a strict local gun law and enshrine for the first time an individual right to bear arms for self-defense at home. Then last June, emboldened Conservative judges expanded the rights of gun owners; in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Court established a constitutional right to carry firearms in public. And he denied New York State the ability to insist that applicants for a concealed-carrying license demonstrate a special need for self-protection in public spaces.

The Court made the compelling decision just as Congress enacted its new bipartisan gun reforms. State political actors trying to promote gun safety are now paying the price. The case sparked dozens of lawsuits filed by gun enthusiasts against state and local gun restrictions. Lower courts relied on Bruen to end laws that had been deemed constitutional, including a local assault weapons ban, a restriction on homemade firearms and the Texas ban for 18-20 year olds. carrying handguns in public.

The abolitionists, too, were locked up. In the 1850s, as moral and constitutional arguments failed, they turned to politics. The disparate Northern bedfellows who opposed slavery ranged from racist free-soil advocates who wanted to keep blacks out of their states and not compete with free labor, to radical Republican abolitionists who supported black equality. The political argument that gained traction among northerners was the unifying idea of ​​slave power or slavocracy, in which the country was ruled by a small class of southern planter elites.

But pre-war politics was blocked by systems and narratives that had always adapted to slavery. In particular, the Constitution’s 3/5 clause and the allocation of two senators to all states gave disproportionate power to southern states with small populations. Unable to end a recognized evil, any effort to contain or reform it being thwarted by political polarization, it led to more compromises that prolonged its life.

This cycle only ended with a war that killed more than 600,000 people.

Will it take a civil war for us to become a nation that protects the innocent from being shot? We are already in an uncivil culture war in which attacks on books, the teaching of accurate history, transgender children, drag queens and many more are modern versions of an old policy that stokes fear. and the resentment of white voters over their alleged loss of dominance. Communications experts say right-wing politicians are now brandishing guns in campaign ads to appeal to white people, and the pro-gun policy is a continuation of the decades-long Republican Southern strategy of cultivate white racial solidarity.

So many GOP politicians accommodated and competed for grassroots voters by easing restrictions on guns, much like how national law was bent to suit the interests of slavers from foundation to war. or how Democratic candidates competed for white voters by passing increasingly ridiculous Jim Crow laws in the 19th and 20th centuries. This political performance art has instigated and enabled violence that politicians cannot control, as well as attacks on the government, as seen on January 6, 2021. Like the KKK of yore, self-proclaimed militias of are not well regulated. Extremist groups, mostly in open states, are now wielding weapons to deny the 2020 election results or counter free expression for black people, LGBTQ+ people, abortion advocates and others they don’t stand with Okay.

Our coerced democracy seems as unable to stop mass killings today as it was unable to stop slavery then. Congress requires a supermajority to pass anything because of the regular use of the filibuster in the Senate. Since Sandy Hook, Democrats and Republicans have split into distinct geographic regions, and extreme partisan gerrymandering ensures disproportionate representation in Congress by the gerrymandering party rather than alignment with the popular will.

An assault weapons ban passed the House this year largely on a party vote, but because of the filibuster, such a ban requires 60 votes in the Senate and will not advance. It is also unlikely to make it to the House in the next Congress in which House Republicans will have a slight majority. Democrats are no longer caving in to a weakened National Rifle Association, but with a mere majority in the Senate and many GOP politicians beholden to extreme grassroots voters, gun safety advocates will be forced to continue fighting this battle for years or even decades.

In a nation with more guns than people and approximately 20 million AR-15-type weapons in circulation, violence is a constant specter. But the lesson of the 1850s is not that violence or civil war is inevitable, it’s that when moral and constitutional arguments fail, politics must take over.

Those who wish to ban assault weapons should look to the abolitionist movement for inspiration. Anti-slavery visionaries like Frederick Douglass and Thaddeus Stevens embraced politics as their means and campaigned for more, not fewer, people to be allowed to participate in democracy to realize our founding ideals of freedom for all. When it comes to freedom from the fear of gun violence, our best hope is to strengthen and repair democracy itself so that the popular will can ultimately prevail.

