UK inflation slows to 10.7% in November





UK inflation fell to 10.7% in November, helped by a 41-year high of 11.1% last month as rising petrol prices moderated.

That figure beat expectations of 10.9% and economists said the annual inflation rate may now be past its peak as the sharp rise in prices over the past 18 months is coming to an end.

However, falling interest rates will not alleviate the cost of living crisis. This is because the price level does not fall, instead the fall in inflation reflects a portion of the previous year’s price increase that is excluded from annual calculations.

“Annual inflation moderated slightly in November, although still at historically high levels,” said Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the US Census Bureau. said it was offset by an increase.

Economists said the decline in core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, to 6.3% in November from 6.5% in October was a further positive sign that price pressures were easing.

British economist Paul Dales of Capital Economics said: Most of the decline occurred in commodity prices, where international supply chain pressures eased, but service inflation remained steady at 6.3 per cent, he added.

Institute of Directors chief economist Kitty Ussher said the figures gave the UK hope that it could soon pass its worst inflation peak.

With inflation still in double digits and well above the Bank of England’s target of 2%, few thought that this figure would convince the central bank to radically change its course of raising interest rates.

suggestion

Most economists expect the BoE to rise half a percentage point to 3.5% on Thursday as it battles continued inflationary pressures. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the Monetary Policy Committee to tell whether it still thinks that financial markets are still right in expecting a top rate of 4.5%.

With prices still much higher than a year ago, the cost-of-living crisis facing many families has not stopped.

Jack Leslie, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: Deepening in 2023.

TUC Secretary General Frances OGrady urged ministers to do everything to raise salaries. But instead, ministers are curbing salaries across the public sector and refusing to negotiate with workers and unions, she said.

But Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt insisted that it be right to keep the line on public sector pay and strikes.

“I know the situation is tough for many right now, but it’s important that we make the tough decisions we need to make to address inflation, the number one enemy that makes everyone poorer,” he said in a statement Wednesday morning. If we make the wrong choices now, the high prices will continue and the suffering of millions will be prolonged.

