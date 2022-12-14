Slowing annual inflation eases UK inflation to 10.7% | inflation





Inflation in the UK fell by the sharpest rate in 16 months to 10.7% in November. That’s because the upward momentum in apparel and gasoline prices is starting to ease amid growing fears of a long recession.

The drop in the CPI figure was slightly larger than expected by most city analysts, who predicted that annual inflation would fall to 10.9% last month from 11.1% in October.

But prices were still rising, albeit at a slow pace, and rising costs would put more pressure on ministers to raise wages across the public sector to close the gap between income and prices.

CPI inflation chart

The retail price index, a measure of inflation that most unions use as a basis for claiming salaries, fell slightly to 14% from 14.2% in November.

Contributing to the Inflation Chart

The prospect of a recession lasting until the end of 2023 has triggered a decline in crude oil prices since last year, driving down transport costs. Meanwhile, rising apparel costs are beginning to taper off, forcing retailers in Europe and the US to stockpile as consumers step away from replenishing their closets.

Fuel prices rose 17.2% through November 2022, up 22.2% through October, while apparel and footwear prices fell 7.5% from an annualized inflation rate of 8.5% in October.

Used car prices also contributed to easing inflation. The price fell 5.8% through November, following a surge of more than 31% between March and November 2021.

The Office for National Statistics said hospitality and hotel and restaurant food costs contributed the most to November’s price increase, up from 9.6 per cent in October.

hell inflation chart

Bank of England officials are expected to come under strong pressure to raise interest rates when they meet on Thursday to set the central bank’s benchmark rate. The Monetary Policy Committee predicted that the benchmark interest rate would be raised by 0.5 percentage point to 3.5%.

hotel inflation chart

MPC members are reportedly worried that double-digit inflation will trigger a wave of high-wage claims, leading to further inflation next year.

So far, private and public sector wage claims have averaged only 4%, a significant drop in average living standards.

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jack Leslie, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “The UK may now be past the peak of inflation. This is good news for policy makers at banks and Treasuries as they grapple with rising interest rates and public debt.

But with inflation still vastly outpacing wage growth and Britain’s poorest households facing inflation rates of over 12 per cent, households are still getting poorer each month and the cost-of-living crisis will continue to deepen in 2023.

Jeremy Hunt said he expected the UK’s economic situation to get worse before it improved.

the Prime Minister added. The aftermath of Covid-19 and Putin’s weaponization of gas means high inflation is plaguing economies across Europe and I know families and businesses here in the UK are struggling.

Keeping inflation low so that people’s wages rise is my top priority. That’s why we’re putting in place a plan to curb energy bills this winter and cut inflation in half next year through the Energy Price Guarantee Scheme.

Inflation is starting to come down in most major developed countries as gasoline costs fall and the rate of price growth for many luxury items, including clothing, has slowed.

Figures released on Tuesday showed that annual consumer price inflation in the US slowed to 7.1% in November from 7.7% in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/dec/14/uk-inflation-falls-food-and-energy-prices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos