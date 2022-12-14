UK Prime Minister Announces New Measures to Curb Illegal Immigration | refugee news





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would introduce legislation to prevent people from staying in the country illegally.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to tackle the backlog of asylum seekers, announcing new measures to curb the number of people arriving across the English Channel in small boats.

Faced with growing pressure to restrict people entering the country by more and more small boats, Sunak will also introduce new legislation early next year to ensure that those entering the country through so-called illegal means cannot stay in the country. The plan, he said on Tuesday.

If you enter the UK illegally, you shouldn’t be able to stay here, Sunak told Parliament. Instead, you will be detained and expedited return to a safe country or home country where your asylum application will be considered.

The number of migrants and refugees arriving in the UK via the Channel has more than doubled in the past two years, and government figures show that Albanians make up the largest number of people arriving via this route.

Sunak has announced five new strategies to tackle illegal immigration, including a plan to rapidly track the return of Albanian asylum seekers and double the number of social workers to tackle an initial backlog of nearly 150,000 cases by the end of next year. .

Sunak said the public was right to be angry and that the current system was unfair to real asylum seekers. [Alastair Grant/Reuters]

Immigrants and refugees arriving by small boat have become a major political issue, with the Conservative government accused of making it difficult to find jobs and expanding public services, particularly in working-class northern and central England.

Sunak said new units would be created to address the crossing problem and that going forward asylum seekers would be housed in disused resort parks, former student quarters and surplus military bases rather than hotels.

British Home Secretary Suela Braberman called the latest wave of arrivals an invasion and described many of them as criminals, prompting an angry reaction from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Concerns about immigration levels were the driving force behind voting in favor of Brexit in the 2016 referendum, with supporters calling for Britain to regain control of its borders.

Sunak said the public was right to be angry and that the current system was unfair to real asylum seekers.

He said it was neither cruel nor unkind to want to break the stranglehold of a criminal organization that trades in human misery. Enough is enough.

The announcement was strongly welcomed by most Conservative MPs, who feared losing the next election if the government failed to address the issue.

Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer said the situation got worse the last time the government changed the immigration system.

Sunak’s comments were criticized by UNHCR. UNHCR said in a statement that the plan would undermine the global refugee system and violate international refugee law.

Sunak’s approach would cut off access to asylum in the UK for all but a few, said Gillian Triggs, UNHCR’s High Commissioner for Protection. This could put refugees without the means to establish their status and at risk of being forcibly returned to unsafe countries in violation of Refugee Conventions.

