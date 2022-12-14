Russian military and intelligence agency supply network charged in Brooklyn federal court | Takeover bid





Publicly filed court documents, including a 16-count indictment unsealed today in Brooklyn, accuse five Russian nationals, including an alleged Federal Security Service (FSB) officer and two US nationals, of conspiracy and other charges related to a global procurement and money laundering scheme on behalf of the Russian government in which the defendants allegedly conspired to obtain weapons-grade, dual-use technology from US companies for the Russian defense and to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition, in violation of new US sanctions imposed earlier this year.

Yevgeniy Grinin, 44, from Moscow; Aleksey Ippolitov, 57, from Moscow; Boris Livshits, 52, from St. Petersburg; Svetlana Skvortsova, 41, from Moscow; Vadim Konoshchenok, 48, from St. Petersburg; Alexey Brayman, 35, of New Hampshire; and Vadim Yermolenko, 41, of New Jersey, are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States regarding the application of export controls and economic sanctions; conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA); smuggling; and failure to comply with the automated export system relating to the transport of electronic products.

According to the indictment, the defendants illegally purchased and exported highly sensitive and highly regulated electronic components, some of which may be used in the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons, quantum computing and other military applications. .

The Justice Department and our international partners will not tolerate criminal schemes aimed at supporting the Russian military’s war efforts, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. With three of the defendants currently in custody, we disrupted the supply network allegedly used by the defendants and Russian intelligence to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition and sensitive electronics into Russia. The Department of Justice will continue to vigorously enforce our economic sanctions and export controls against those who allow the Russian government to continue its unjust war in Ukraine. I am grateful for the tireless efforts of the KleptoCapture Departments Task Force, National Security Division, Office of International Affairs, US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, and the FBI on this case.

Today, the Department of Justice proves once again that we will relentlessly pursue those who support the Russian war machine by evading sanctions and export controls, said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco . By exposing defendants to smuggling ammunition and transferring sensitive U.S. technology, from quantum computing to developing hypersonic weapons, the Justice Department holds accountable those who fuel Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.

The FBI’s work, with our partners, to identify and stop illegal transfers of dual-use weapons and technology to Russia shows that we can and will reach around the world to keep Americans safe, said the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray. The industries that these illegal transfers could support quantum computing, hypersonic weapons represent a great danger in the hands of our adversaries. The FBI will remain relentless against the illegal transfers that support these industries in hostile countries, while we also continue to focus on protecting strategic technological innovation here at home.

This indictment demonstrates relentless efforts by the FBI and its partners to thwart Russian procurement actors in their attempts to replenish the Russian military’s weapons cache, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said. . The FBI, along with its US and international partners, remains committed to disrupting and dismantling these networks, wherever they may be.

As alleged, the defendants were affiliated with Serniya Engineering and Sertal LLC, Moscow-based companies that operate under the direction of Russian intelligence to procure advanced electronics and sophisticated test equipment for the military-industrial complex. and Russia’s research and development sector. Serniya and Sertal operated an extensive network of shell companies and bank accounts around the world, including in the United States, which were used in the scheme to conceal Russian government involvement and the true identity(s) of the Russian end users. equipment of American origin.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) imposed sanctions on Serniya, Sertal and several companies used in the scheme, as well as several people affiliated with the network, including the defendant Yevgeniy Grinin, calling them instruments of the war machine of the Russian Federation.

As alleged, the defendants perpetrated a sophisticated supply network that illegally obtained sensitive U.S. technology to facilitate the Russian war machine, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York said. Our office will not stop in its vigorous pursuit of those who illegally procure American technology for use in prosecuting Russia’s ongoing brutal attacks on democracy.

Since the task force’s inception, rigorous enforcement of U.S. export controls and restrictions on the transfer of sensitive technology has been a key strategic priority, said Andrew C. Adams, director of the KleptoCapture task force. Today’s indictment demonstrates the scope of these controls and the United States’ commitment to stifling the Russian regime’s access to military-grade equipment. We will continue the steady pace of seizures, indictments and arrests as the Kremlin sources parts from North Korea.

As alleged in the indictment, Ippolitov received requests from Russian end users and forwarded them to Grinin and Skvortsova, who were both Sertal employees. Grinin and Skvortsova secured financing and shipping routes for the transactions, and instructed Livshits to source the items from American companies. Livshits, a former resident of Brooklyn, New York, opened and controlled a variety of shell companies and associated bank accounts in the New York area, which he used to route shipments and overlay financial transactions under the program. , notably in coordination with Konoshchenok, Brayman and Yermolenko.

Konoshchenok, who is suspected of being an FSB officer, allegedly ships or physically smuggles US-origin items from Estonia to Russia, including dual-use electronics, military-grade tactical ammunition and other export controlled items. As alleged in the indictment, on October 27, 2022, Konoshchenok was arrested at the Estonian border with 35 different types of semiconductors and other electronic components ordered by Livshits, as well as thousands of bullets of 6, 5mm rifles made in the United States, which are used in military sniper rifles. On November 24, 2022, Konoshchenok was arrested again while attempting to cross into Russia with approximately 20 crates containing thousands of US-sourced bullets, including tactical cartridges and .338 military sniper cartridges. Konoshchenok discussed fabricating trade documents with Livshits to conceal ammunition shipments, on one occasion describing them as auto parts. Following Konoshchenok’s arrest, Estonian authorities searched a warehouse held in the name of Konoshchenok’s son and recovered approximately 375 pounds of ammunition.

Based in the United States, Brayman and Yermolenko made shipping documents and invoices, repackaged and reshipped items to intermediate destinations around the world, including Konoshchenok in Estonia before finally arriving in Russia. Yermolenko and Brayman also helped Livshits create and manage dozens of shell companies and correspondent bank accounts across the United States that were used in the scheme.

Livshits also interacted directly with US companies often using the pseudonym David Wetzky and made materially false statements about how the items would be used and the end user. He also fabricated shipping documents and invoices and repackaged and re-shipped items to intermediate destinations around the world before finally arriving in Russia.

The strong export controls we have in place have succeeded in insulating Russia from the global economy, said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod. Today’s actions demonstrate our vigilance in uncovering Russian tactics to illegally acquire the items they need to continue their brutal war.

Grinin, Ippolitov, Livshits and Skvortsova are additionally charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA); electronic fraud; and money laundering. Grinin, Ippolitov, Livshits, Skvortsova, Brayman and Yermolenko are additionally charged with bank fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Today Brayman surrendered to the FBI and Yermolenko was arrested in New Jersey. Brayman will be arraigned in New Hampshire and Yermolenko will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York. Konoshchenok was arrested separately by Estonian authorities on December 6 at the request of the United States and is now awaiting extradition. The other defendants are on the run.

If convicted of bank fraud or bank fraud conspiracy, defendants face a maximum of 30 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Artie McConnell and Craig R. Heeren for the Eastern District of New York and Attorney Scott A. Claffee of the National Security Divisions Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section are pursuing the case with the assistance from litigation analyst Ben Richmond. The Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs provided valuable assistance. The United States would like to thank the Estonian Internal Security Service and the Prosecutor’s Office for their support.

The investigation was coordinated by the Department of Justice’s KleptoCapture Task Force, an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to the enforcement of sweeping sanctions, export controls and countermeasures. economic policies that the United States, along with its foreign allies and partners, have imposed in response to Russia. unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine. Announced by the Attorney General on March 2 and under the direction of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, the task force will continue to leverage all of the department’s tools and authorities to combat efforts to evade or undermine class actions. taken by the US government. in response to Russian military aggression.

An indictment is only an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a court.

