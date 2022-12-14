Weather Forecast: Snow and ice warning extended as Shetlanders faces day without power supply.





Londoners unite to move bus stuck in snow

The National Weather Service issued a snow and ice watch for central and southern Scotland on Friday.

The most recent weather warning comes after forecasters extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and north-east England until noon on Friday.

Just yesterday, the Scottish government declared a major case for Shetland after thousands of homes lost power amid plunging temperatures.

A local council leader said some residents could be without electricity for the remainder of the week.

Shetland Commission chief Emma McDonald said wet and heavy snowfall, which was unusual for the region, downed power lines and power poles.

She said: We don’t normally get much snow and we get a lot of wind and high winds, which has had a significant impact.

With so many lines, people may be without electricity until this weekend.

SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies to approximately 2,800 homes, but full restoration is expected only by the weekend.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1671024129 Shetland power may be out for days as temperatures plummet to -5C.

Some Shetlanders could be without power for the rest of the week as cold weather worsens and temperatures reach minus 5 degrees.

The Scottish government declared a major emergency on Tuesday after an unusually heavy snowfall in the region on Monday knocked down power lines and poles, leaving thousands without power.

Temperatures in Shetland will reach a low of -5C in Lerwick by Thursday, and temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the week.

Aisha Rimi has a whole story.

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 13:22

1671022735Search continues for missing man in Scotland in sub-zero temperatures

Scottish police have released CCTV images of the last sighting of a man who has been missing for three days in cold weather.

Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen driving down the Grampian Road towards the south end of Aviemore in the Highlands around 3:10am Sunday.

In the published photo, he was wearing only a jumper and baggy jeans without a coat.

Mr Falcon is gone while the Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice applies to most of Scotland.

Chief Inspector Alasdair McLeod, Commander of the South Highlands Region, said: As time goes on, we are becoming more and more concerned about Rodrigo’s welfare.

It’s clear from the responses we’ve received that the community cares so much about his well-being, and we’re grateful to the community for their help so far.

Local police, along with professional officers, continue to conduct extensive searches.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, slim, with dark hair cut in the style of a mullet, with a mustache and beard.

Anyone with information on Rodrigo’s whereabouts should call 101, citing the December 11 reference number 2387.

(Police Scotland)

(Police Scotland)

(Police Scotland)

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 at 12:58

1671020935 In the photo: A cold, cold winter morning

Robin is looking for food in the snow in Woolton Woods, Liverpool.

(Dad)

The sun rises over Liverpool’s water treatment plant

(Dad)

A man walks his dog near a beach hut on Blyth Beach in Northumberland.

(Dad)

Snow overnight on Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside

(Dad)

Blackheath Common in Greenwich, London covered in snow.

(Dad)

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 at 12:28

1671019172Met Office: Yellow Weather Warning issued for Scotland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for central and southern Scotland.

Alerts start at 6:00 am on Friday and run until midnight.

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 11:59

1671014455 Shetland power outage could leave some residents without power for a week.

Some people in Shetland could be without electricity for the rest of the week as weather conditions worsen, a local council representative said.

Shetland Commission chief Emma McDonald said wet and heavy snowfall, which was unusual for the region, downed power lines and power poles.

“We don’t usually get a lot of snow and we got a lot of wind and gale, which had a big impact,” she said.

“We have so many down wires and people may be without electricity by this weekend.”

She added: About 70 engineers have met on the boat and they are doing their best, but the weather is bad and the wind is strong making it a difficult task.

It’s not the power company’s fault, they’re doing their best to make the connection.

We are a resilient community and are often disconnected during the winter when the ferries are not running.

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 10:40

1671012655Expected peak 13C by the weekend

Temperatures in the UK will hit double digits by the end of the weekend, according to the Met Office.

In St Ives, Cornwall, highs of 13C are expected on Sunday and warm weather is expected to continue into early next week.

Here’s the long-term weather forecast from the Met Office from Sunday through next Tuesday.

“Rain, sleet or snow will spread to the north on Sunday. Occasionally heavy rain and prolonged rain will spread from the southwest, and there is a risk of temporary snowfall, especially in the highlands. Most areas will be affected by the end of the weekend.

“Early next week it will be cooler again with occasional strong showers in the north and northwest and some rain in the far south. In the meantime, drier and sunnier conditions will be expected.

“There is some uncertainty for the rest of the year, but less cold and more fluctuating conditions seem more likely, especially in the south.

“On the other hand, the farther north you go, the more likely the weather will be colder, with more winter showers.”

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 10:10

1671010229 BREAKING: Died after falling into the River Thames at minus 3 degrees

Police confirmed that a man in his 20s died after falling into the Thames near London Bridge.

The body was recovered on Monday evening after being seen entering the water earlier that evening.

Police do not treat his death as suspicious.

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 09:30

1671008755 Cold Weather Advice from UK Health Security

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s public health medical consultant, said: “Cold weather can have serious health consequences, and the elderly and those with heart or lung disease may be at particular risk.

If you have any pre-existing illnesses, you should heat your home to a comfortable temperature. If possible, heat rooms that are mainly used, such as living rooms and bedrooms, to 18C or higher. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. It is warmer to wear several layers of clothing than one thick layer.

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 09:05

1671007137Winter showers through Wednesday evening

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting additional winter showers affecting Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and the east coast of England on Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere, sunny spells, widespread frosts and heavy snow cover are expected with isolated patches of frozen fog developing.

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 08:38

1671005275 Will this year be a white Christmas?

The Met Office has shared its predictions on whether Britain will see a White Christmas this year.

Forecasters said this time of year is colder than usual, but freezing conditions are unlikely to last.

A spokesperson told The Independent that it could snow on Christmas Day, but the most likely places would be up north and over the hills.

Lucy Skoulding has a whole story.

Aisha Rimi Dec 14, 2022 08:07

