US experiment reaches monumental ‘ignition’ milestone: ScienceAlert





Scientists have made a “breakthrough” in their quest to harness nuclear fusion.

The US Department of Energy officially announced the fusion energy research milestone on Tuesday.

For the first time, researchers created a nuclear fusion reaction that produced more energy than they put in.

The experiment, conducted Dec. 5 at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, generated 3.15 megajoules of energy, more than the 2.05 megajoules needed to create it.

“Scientifically, this is the first time they’ve shown it’s possible,” Gianluca Sarri, a physicist at Queen’s University Belfast, told New Scientist. “From theory they knew it should happen, but it was never seen ly in real life.”

What is fusion energy and why is it so important?

Nuclear fusion works by forcing two atoms together, usually hydrogen, to make a heavier one like helium.

This explosive process releases massive amounts of energy, says the Department of Energy. Fusion is the opposite of fission, the reaction that powers nuclear reactors in commercial use today.

Fusion occurs naturally in the core of the Sun and stars, providing fuel for these cosmic objects.

Since the 1950s, scientists have been trying to replicate it on Earth in order to harness what nuclear energy advocates suggest is clean, cheap, and nearly limitless electricity.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, fusion generates four times more energy per kilogram than fission used to power nuclear power plants, and nearly 4 million times more energy than burning oil or coal.

Also, unlike fossil fuels, fusion does not release carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas that is the main driver of climate change, into the atmosphere. And unlike nuclear fission, fusion does not create long-lived radioactive waste, according to the Department of Energy.

But so far, nuclear fusion has not solved our large-scale energy problems.

What Tuesday’s “breakthrough” announcement means for the future

Tuesday’s announcement is a huge step forward in nuclear fusion power, but commercial-scale application of the technology is likely still a long way off.

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a theoretical physicist, pointed out that the process used by the Department of Energy requires tritium, a rare and radioactive isotope of hydrogen.

“It can still provide important information that is ultimately transformative. We don’t know yet,” Prescod-Weinstein tweeted Monday. “Being able to do this once a day with a laser does not mean that this mechanism will evolve at all!”

Investors including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have poured billions into clean energy startups trying to make the merger commercially viable, and Tuesday’s announcement is expected to continue that trend.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

