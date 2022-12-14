Statement on signing the American Respect for Marriage Act





December 13, 2022 – Washington, D.C.

Official statement

We extend our sincere thanks and congratulations to all those who played a role in the passing of the amended Respect for Marriage Act.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

We extend our sincere thanks and congratulations to all those who played a role in the passing of the amended Respect for Marriage Act. Their efforts to protect religious freedom as Congress sought to codify the Supreme Court’s ruling on same-sex marriage is both historic and laudable.

The amended Respect for Marriage Act specifically recognizes that various beliefs about the role of sex in marriage are held by reasonable and sincere people, based on decent and honorable religious or philosophical premises.

As reiterated last month, the doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regarding marriage between a man and a woman is well known and will remain unchanged. Congress has now reaffirmed that our beliefs must be respected.

The new law demonstrates this respect. The law states that it cannot be used to infringe on the religious or conscience rights of faith-based institutions. It protects the tax-exempt status of religious organizations. It protects the grants, licenses, contracts and accreditation of religious schools. And it ensures that religious organizations, religious schools and their employees do not have to perform or host same-sex weddings or celebrations. No law is perfect. But putting such protections in the federal code is a big step forward.

The Church was happy to participate with many others in the difficult but worthy work of civil engagement that accompanied the passage of this bill. Like the Church-backed Utah law of 2015, our efforts help the nation pursue freedom, equity, and respect for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/respect-for-marriage-act-signing

