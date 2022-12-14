UK trains Ukrainian judges to conduct war crimes trials against Russian soldiers | world news





A group of 90 Ukrainian judges will receive British-supplied training to conduct war crimes trials against Russian soldiers.

The first panel of judges attended a session at a secret location in the region last week, and more will follow in the coming months as part of a £2.5m investment.

Victoria Prentis told Sky News in her first on-air interview as Attorney General that she will ensure that perpetrators of atrocities can be prosecuted on an unprecedented scale during conflict.

Most war crimes trials are expected to be conducted in Ukraine by Ukrainian judges.

So far, 14 Russian soldiers have been convicted, with the first trial taking place in May.

However, a massive case of more than 43,000 reported crimes has already been registered.

“They are prosecuting war crimes in real time,” Prentis said. “This is a vivid and very brutal conflict.

“Ukraine is coping well with all the difficulties that are currently going on at home, including power, court organisation, and attempted war crimes.

“Obviously, this is very important because justice matters, but at the same time I hope that Russian soldiers and officers who are currently watching the prosecution in Ukraine will realize that they must act according to international law.

“These 90 judges will go through really intensive training and then come back to better run the court.”

Image: UK Attorney General Victoria Prentis

Russia’s Nuremberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena, who visited the UK this month, have been arguing for the establishment of a special Ukrainian tribunal for the Russian leadership, likened to the Nuremberg Trials.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has already launched an investigation into the war in Ukraine, but the Zelenskys said they could prosecute a wider range of crimes with the special tribunal.

This was not explicitly backed by the British government, but Ms Prentis said all options were being considered in discussions with Ukrainian authorities.

“I am confident that most of these war crimes will be tried by Ukrainian judges in Ukraine where there are witnesses and evidence,” she said.

“But I’m also sure the international community will want the moment when justice is done and served. We don’t yet know exactly what form that will take. All options are on the table.”

A special court capable of trying Russian leaders for the “crime of aggression” is now backed by the French government and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“I didn’t expect there would be a resurgence of war crimes in Europe and we would have to start talking about the Nuremberg Trials,” said Prentice, who had a long career as a government lawyer before entering politics.

Judge Training is run by Sir Howard Morrison, a British judge who has served on the International Criminal Court and the International Criminal Tribunal for Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

Image: Sir Howard Morrison says it ‘cannot be ruled out’ that the Russians are on trial.

He was interviewed by Sky News after returning from the region after the first three-day session.

Sky News teams have witnessed the work of mobile justice teams in countries such as Makariv, outside Kyiv, where officials say 130 bodies were found in April.

“War crimes add a dimension, especially when there are mass graves,” said Lord Howard.

“I have been staring at the mass grave, literally and metaphorically, for 25 years, and I believe it is a very different movement than a single corpse or single victim.

“them [judges] We understand the need to conduct these clinical trials according to internationally recognized standards.”

Sir Howard, who was a judge in the trial of former Bosnian leader Radovan Karadzic, said he hopes high-ranking Russian leaders can eventually be brought to justice, but it will take time and commitment.

He said, “I heard it when I was in ICT. [tribunal for the former Yugoslavia]We will never try Milosevic, Karadzic or Mladic and we have tried all three.

“So you don’t know how the political winds will change direction in the future. It might be a long and slow process, but you can’t completely rule out that Russians, high-ranking Russians, may come before him at some point, either in politics or in the military.” tribunal.”

