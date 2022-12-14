Binance.US is finally rolling out a mobile payment service for US customers





U.S. crypto exchange Binance.US has finally rolled out its Binance Pay service about 22 months after the global exchange launched the feature to customers outside the U.S.

The service, which had a beta version rolled out globally in February 2021 for peer-to-peer payments that was expanded to include merchant transactions on March 12, allows mobile users of the Binance app to Instantly transact with nearly 150 supported cryptocurrencies at no cost.

A December 13 blog post from Binance.US clarifies that paid trades will have no gas or transaction fees, and notes that the app is currently only available on mobile as it prepares to introduce a web version. which will happen in the near future.

Meanwhile, amid recent fear, uncertainty, and doubt against Binance globally, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) applauded Binance’s US unit, saying Keep it up. to build !

Keep building!

CZ Binance (@cz_binance) December 13, 2022

To access the new features, Binance.US users will need to update to the latest version of the app, go through identity verification, and load their Pay wallet.

However, the service only facilitates transactions between users on the Binance.US mobile app. Users can receive up to $1 million in crypto every 24 hours.

The latest announcement came amid a turbulent time for the global crypto exchange.

At the time of writing, the Binances Bitcoin (BTC) balance has dropped by over 42,000 in the past 24 hours, which equates to over $754 million. But despite the withdrawals, the exchange still has a Bitcoin balance above 527,304 BTC, according to on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass.

The withdrawals follow a December 13 Reuters report that the US Department of Justice is nearing the end of a three-year investigation into Binance, US prosecutors are split on whether there are enough evidence to initiate criminal proceedings against the exchange and its officers.

Additionally, there have also been new concerns within the crypto community regarding Binances’ finances, with accounting and financial specialists consulted by The Wall Street Journal in a December 10 report suggesting evidence of Binances’ reserves raises concerns. a number of red flags as community members fear the worst.

In a December 14 update on Twitter, CZ noted that things appear to have stabilized, adding that yesterday’s withdrawals weren’t even in the top five days for withdrawals in Binance history.

Things seem to have stabilized. Yesterday was not the most withdrawals we have processed, not even the top 5. We have processed more in LUNA or FTX crashes. Now the deposits are coming back. https://t.co/WLK2KyCym0

CZ Binance (@cz_binance) December 14, 2022

