UK inflation falls from 41-year high as oil surge eases





London UK inflation came in at a slightly lower than expected 10.7% in November. This is because high food and energy prices continued to weigh on households and businesses, but cooling fuel prices helped ease price pressure.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the consumer price index to rise 10.9% for the full year in November, following a 41-year high of 11.1% in October. On a month-to-month basis, November’s increase was 0.4%, down from 2% in October and below the consensus estimate of 0.6%.

The National Statistical Office said that “household services (mainly electricity, gas and other fuels), food and non-alcoholic beverages” made the biggest contributions to the increase.

The largest downward contribution for the month was “partially offset by higher prices for transportation, especially motor fuel, restaurants, cafes and pubs, with the largest upward contribution.”

The Bank of England is due to announce its next monetary policy move on Thursday. It is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, given sky-high inflation and the economy, which policymakers say is already in the longest recession on record.

The country faces widespread industrial activity over Christmas as workers strike to demand near-inflationary wage increases and better working conditions.

The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that the UK will suffer the biggest drop in living standards since records began, with real household income expected to fall by 4.3 per cent in 2022-23.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last month announced a massive $55 billion ($68 billion) fiscal plan that includes tax hikes and spending cuts to patch a hole in the country’s public finances.

It’s a positive step, but risks remain.

Richard Carter, fixed and research director at Quilter Cheviot, said Wednesday’s decline was a step in the right direction, but rising food prices and persistent problems with household energy bills remained a thorn in the side of the UK economy.

However, Carter suggested that inflation may finally pass its peak after the US also posted a better-than-expected CPI print on Tuesday.

Carter added that “temperatures have dropped dramatically over the past week and demand for gas may have increased as people need to heat their homes.”

“As the fall has been rather mild, we will only now begin to see the real impact of the energy rate hikes. Government aid will remain in place for now, but changes could have a cascading effect after the April deadline is reached. .”

The Bank of England faces the daunting task of getting inflation back to its target of 2% while recognizing the weakening economy. This was evident in the latest labor market data from the UK earlier this week, when unemployment and wage growth both rose.

“Inflation is falling, but it’s still way ahead of wages,” Carter said. “As a result, we’re entering a new winter of discontent with strikes concentrated in the public sector, where unions are located, and formerly state-owned industries.”

Markets are pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike by the bank, which is raising the benchmark rate to 3.5% on Thursday. Policymakers have hinted that the rate of increase in 2023 is likely to slow. However, inflation is still well above target.

“The Prime Minister’s fall statement in November helped to address several months of severe turbulence, but inflation is well above the bank’s target of 2 per cent, meaning there is still a long way to go,” Carter said.

“It’s unlikely that inflation will come down sharply, but it’s positive to finally see it moving in the right direction.”

