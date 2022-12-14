US Charges FTXs Bankman-Fried with Fraud, Bail Denied in Bahamas | Crypto News





US prosecutors allege Sam Bankman-Fried committed fraud and violated campaign finance laws, with the founder and former CEO of FTX also facing charges from US regulators, while a Bahamian judge denied his request for bail.

Bahamas Chief Justice JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt has denied Bankman-Fried’s bail request, citing a high flight risk and ordered the former FTX CEO to be sent to the country’s Corrections Department until February 8.

He was arrested Monday in the Bahamas.

US Attorney Damian Williams in New York says Bankman-Fried made illegal campaign contributions to Democrats and Republicans with money stolen from clients, and it was part of one of the biggest financial frauds of American history.

While this is our first public announcement, it won’t be our last, he said, adding that Bankman-Fried has made tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions.

Bankman-Fried faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison if convicted on all eight counts, prosecutors said, although any sentence depends on a range of factors.

Williams declined to say whether prosecutors would bring charges against other FTX executives and whether any FTX insiders were cooperating with the investigation.

Bankman-Fried, 30, arrived in a heavily guarded court in the Bahamas on Tuesday for his first public appearance in person since the collapse of cryptocurrency exchanges. He could be extradited to the United States and he told the court he could fight extradition.

Bahamian prosecutors have asked that Bankman-Fried be denied bail if he fights extradition.

Mr Bankman-Fried is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options, his lawyer, Mark S Cohen, said in an earlier statement.

A scheme to defraud

In the indictment, prosecutors said Bankman-Fried engaged in a scheme to defraud FTX clients by misappropriating their deposits to pay expenses and debts and to make investments in his name. cryptocurrency hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC.

He also defrauded Alameda lenders by providing them with false and misleading information about the state of hedge funds and sought to conceal money he earned by committing wire fraud, prosecutors said.

We allege that the defendant conspired to defraud clients by misappropriating their deposits; defraud lenders; to commit securities fraud and money laundering; and violate campaign finance laws, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have alleged Bankman-Fried committed fraud in lawsuits filed Tuesday.

As he spent heavily on offices and condominiums in the Bahamas and gobbled up billions of dollars of client funds in speculative investments, Bankman-Frieds’ house of cards began to crumble, according to the filing. the SEC.

The CFTC sued Bankman-Fried, Alameda and FTX on Tuesday, alleging fraud involving digital assets.

Since at least May 2019, FTX has raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors in a brazen, multi-year, multi-year program in which Bankman-Fried hid that FTX was embezzling client funds to its affiliate cryptocurrency hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC, the SEC alleged.

While the public believed Bankman-Frieds was lying and sending billions of dollars to FTX, he was improperly diverting client funds to his hedge fund, the SEC said in a court filing. He continued to embezzle funds from FTX clients even as it became increasingly clear that Alameda and FTX could not return clients whole, the SEC said.

Bankman-Fried apologized to clients and acknowledged oversight failures at FTX, but said he personally did not believe he had any criminal liability.

Crypto Investors Lost Billions

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019 and boomed the cryptocurrency to become one of the world’s largest digital token exchanges. Forbes pegged his net worth a year ago at $26.5 billion and he has become a major donor to US political campaigns, media and other causes.

A cryptocurrency exchange is a platform where investors can trade digital tokens such as Bitcoin.

As legal challenges mount, the US Congress is also considering drafting legislation to rein in a poorly regulated industry.

FTX has shared its findings with the SEC and US prosecutors and is investigating whether Bankman-Frieds’ parents were involved in the operation.

The FTX collapse was part of a series of bankruptcies in the crypto industry this year, as digital asset markets fell from 2021 highs.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, leaving around a million customers and other investors facing multibillion-dollar losses. The collapse rippled through the cryptocurrency world and sent Bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting.

A spokesperson for FTX Debtors declined to comment.

Known in financial circles by his initials, SBF, Bankman-Fried was a prominent and unconventional figure. He sported wild hair, T-shirts and shorts during group appearances with statesmen like former US President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Bankman-Fried has become one of the largest Democratic donors in the United States, contributing $5.2 million to President Joe Bidens’ 2020 campaign.

FTX’s liquidity crunch came after Bankman-Fried secretly used $10 billion in client funds to back its proprietary trading firm, Alameda Research, Reuters reported. At least $1 billion in client funds were gone.

Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive of FTX the same day as the bankruptcy filing.

Unlike other clients, Alameda was allowed to hold a negative account on FTXs platform, the SEC said. Bankman-Fried ordered the writing of code to enable this, the agency said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/12/13/us-charges-ftxs-bankman-fried-with-fraud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos