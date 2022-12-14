Reviews | France is right about US protectionist climate policy





Comment this story

Comment

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law by President Biden in August, authorizes $370 billion in grants to promote a clean energy transition in the United States. It also amounts to a massive use of governmental power to ensure that solar projects, electric vehicles and associated supply chains are not imported but built in the United States. The ostensible goal is to prevent China from dominating the green energy market, but longtime US allies among Europe’s most important nations also risk being at a disadvantage. They don’t like it, and Mr Biden was briefed on the issue by French President Emmanuel Macron during his recent state visit to Washington.

The Europeans are right. The signature policy element of the IRA is a tax credit of up to $7,500 for the purchase of new electric cars, but only vehicles assembled in North America are eligible. So European (and Japanese or Korean) vehicles made in the US, Canada or Mexico would qualify, but imports from their factories in, say, Stuttgart, Germany would not. Given the size of the US market, this creates a huge incentive for European companies to move factories across the Atlantic, abandoning a continent already reeling from covid-19 and the energy crisis that followed the sanctions to punish the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, the IRA incentives violate the spirit, and perhaps the letter, of the international trade laws that the United States itself has done so much to create and is committed to following. These rules specify that once an exporter from a particular country has paid the customs duties it owes, the importing country must treat the goods equally under its tax laws. The United States more or less dares the European Union to take the matter to the World Trade Organization, knowing that disputes take years and may never be resolved, as the organization’s appellate body does not there is no quorum of judges. The United States declined to confirm anything in protest at past rulings against them.

The Biden administration is expected to try to implement the law, which takes effect Jan. 1, in a way that allows for greater access to the European market. There are two reasons to meet the Europeans halfway: first, if the objective of the bills is to reduce inflation and carbon emissions, more competition and consumer choice would favor it. And, second, given the compelling need to maintain a united political front against the Russians, Europe and the United States should avoid a protracted trade battle.

Still, the IRA is pretty self-explanatory, and it’s far from clear how its provisions could be administratively changed let alone how this could be done in the face of the inevitable opposition from US industry. One likely outcome is that Europe will try to match US subsidies and domestic content rules, in a potential repeat of the dueling subsidies the two sides have provided to their respective passenger plane makers, Airbus and Boeing.

Of course, as the Airbus-Boeing dispute indicates, the economic tension between the United States and Europe is not new. It dates back to at least 1962, when the Russian threat to Europe was, in fact, greater than it is today, but European countries still doubled tariffs on American poultry. The United States retaliated with a 25% tariff on pickup trucks, which remains in effect to this day. To be sure, transatlantic trade is generally free: the two sides traded more than $750 billion worth of goods in 2021, and average tariffs are in the single digits. And yet, the irritants never quite disappeared. Europe, which balked at a deal that would have lowered regulatory and other non-tariff barriers when President Barack Obama proposed one, has tended to protect its markets more than the United States. Germany has run a persistent trade surplus with the country in recent years, helped not only by its legendary know-how, but also by what US administrations on both sides have called an undervalued currency.

Things hit a nadir when President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on European steel in 2018, citing national security, and Europe retaliated with levies on various US exports. The Biden administration lifted the Trump levy but replaced it with another administered trade instrument, an import quota. Although the tone of the Biden administration is much more professional and diplomatic, he has pursued trade policies not unlike those of his predecessor.

Free trade is not favored by both parties in the United States, which is particularly unsuitable for trade with Europe, a region whose wages and environmental standards are comparable to those of this country. Geopolitically, more trade with NATO allies would further the supply chain strategy of shoring up friends that Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and others have advocated.

The new threat posed by Russia shows transatlantic partners how much they still need each other. And they still have a lot to ask each other: the United States provides a disproportionate share of economic and military support to Ukraine, while European businesses and households face a painful economic setback following the imposition of sanctions on the Russian energy industry.

These common interests and shared sacrifices could form the basis for deeper cooperation in the form of freer and mutual access to the transatlantic market. The United States and Europe must stop talking about their common values ​​and act accordingly.

The Messages view | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the opinions of The Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Editorial Board Members and Areas of Interest: Opinion Editor David Shipley; associate editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (National Politics and Policy, Legal Affairs, Energy, Environment, Healthcare); Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart (National Policy); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic and electoral politics, including White House, Congress, and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Popular Opinion Articles

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/12/13/climate-policy-subsidies-europe-trade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos