FTSE 100 Live Dec 14: Fed Raises Rate by 0.50%; UK inflation rate of 10.7%;





1671044718BoE shifts interest rate spotlight after soft rate hike by Fed

The next step in the global fight against inflation is the Bank of England.

It will announce the size of the rate hike at noon on Thursday. Forecasts for the size of the move are finely balanced between 0.50% and 0.75%, with the UK economy likely to see smaller gains ahead of the announcement.

Read more about the options facing the BoE and data on inflation, jobs, salaries and economic growth here.

1671044501Fed raises US rates by 0.50% as the fight against inflation is less aggressive.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate by 0.50%, which is smaller than the 0.75% hike it used to fight inflation in its last four meetings.

Markets were expecting a modest increase after various economic data indicated that the central bank’s aggressive fight against inflation was on track.

The stunning drop in consumer price inflation this week added to expectations that the Fed will moderate the pace of rate hikes, pushing the upper end of the federal funds target rate range to 4.50%.

The focus now shifts from policymakers’ own predictions, listed in so-called dot plots released alongside the decision, to clues about where rates will peak in the current hiking cycle. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a press conference on the decision this afternoon.

1671030177Wall Street Stocks Warming Up Early in Session as Fed Interest Rate Calls Set the Weather

As the last Fed rate call of the year closed later today, New York’s S&P 500 was able to gain early in the session.

The broad stock gauge rose more than 17 points to 4037.06 in morning trading, driven by gains in the telecommunications, energy and transportation sectors.

However, the fate of the meeting depends on the Federal Reserve’s announcement scheduled for 7 p.m. London time, 2:00 p.m. East US.

The central bank is expected to adopt a 0.50% hike from the 0.75% jump it used in its aggressive fight against inflation, easing the scope for rate hikes. Signs that it’s starting to take effect mean investors are looking for a softer move.

1671025743 New York stocks set to fall before the Fed’s last interest rate call in 2022.

Wall Street stock indices were expected to decline on open exchanges following futures trading at the start of a session likely to be defined by the Fed’s final rate hike of the year.

Signs that the central bank’s aggressive fight against inflation is being reflected in economic data mean investors are expecting to adopt a small increase of 0.50%, less than the 0.75% increase they used to tame price gains.

Closing at 7pm ahead of presentation. At 2:00 PM London time and Washington and New York, the S&P 500 was forecast to drop about 4 points to 4051.0 when full-fledged trading begins.

1671027339Shoppers stick with after selective price hikes and high profits at Inditex, owner of fast fashion house Zara

The company behind fast-fashion chain Zara reported revenue and profit growth for most of 2023 after price increases made in the fall didn’t seem to deter shoppers.

Inditex, the world’s largest apparel retailer, said that in the nine months to the end of October, sales increased by almost a fifth to just over $23 billion, while profits also rose by a fifth to $6.5 billion.

And the higher prices don’t seem to hurt sales during peak shopping season. It was up 12% year-over-year between the beginning of November and the first week of December. This comes after an average price increase of about 5%.

The Spanish company said its operating expenses rose 17 per cent in nine months, below revenue growth.

1671019963

BT Group topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard in midday trading after news about its broadband strategy was well received by investors. Wireline operators have submitted details of their so-called Equinox 2 offerings to regulators. There was also news of a contract renewal with Nokia, which deals with analysis software.

Ocado once again recorded the biggest drop as online retailers and e-commerce technology providers battle their opinions over the prospects of the London market.

1671013111Taylor Wimpey Stock Falls After Downgrade, FTSE 100 Falls

Homebuilding stocks remain under pressure today as encouragement from weaker inflation rates in the UK is offset by more city rating downgrades.

JP Morgan’s lower price targets for Taylor Wimpey and Redrow sent the pair’s shares up 2% and 5% respectively, leaving the rest of the sector under a cloud.

Inflation at 10.7% today created selling pressure despite lowering Citi’s forecast for a final peak for Bank of England rates in 2023.

Taylor Wimpey was one of the biggest losers in the sluggish session in the London market, down 1.7p to 102.5p after JP Morgans cut its price target by 60p to 110p.

The FTSE 100 index fell 29.13 points to 7473.76 as traders waited for direction from tonight’s Federal Reserve rate decision, while other stocks including Flutter Entertainment and British Airways owner IAG lost more than 2%.

The best performance came from the BT group, which traded at its lowest point since November 2020 earlier this week. Its share price rose 3% or 3.5p to 117.4p as its Openreach division submitted a new proposal to Ofcom for wholesale pricing of all fiber broadband.

BT is a FTSE 100-listed stock that has joined the riser board with North Sea explorer Harbor Energy, which rose 2% or 7.5p to 318.7p last week.

The FTSE250 index closed at 19,012.66, down 73.63 points, but the ventilation product company Volusion rose 11p to 361.5p. Sales increased 7% as energy efficiency and indoor air quality concerns continued to drive demand in the new fiscal year.

1671012763 Insolvency increased by 21% to rank 2,000 in November.

According to data released by the Bankruptcy Bureau this morning, the number of registered corporate insolvency cases in November 2022 was 2,029, an increase of 21% over the same period last year and 35% compared to 2019.

The number of forced liquidations in November 2022 was 290, more than five times higher than in November 2021 and a 7% increase compared to November 2019.

Law firm Ashurst attorney Inga West said:

The majority of corporate bankruptcies in November 2022 were still creditors’ voluntary liquidations (1,595), up 50% from November 2019. Forced liquidations (290) are still on the rise and HMRC has increased petition activity. With a single bank that submitted 95 petitions in the last two months. This is a relatively new development. CVA and management activity remain lower than in 2019.

This is a very similar pattern to last month. It shows that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which generally have less economic shock absorbers than large corporations, are still taking a lot of the heat of insolvency. However, this may change.

1671007215 Downgrade Hits Homebuilders, BT Stock Rise 2%

London’s FTSE 100 index fell 21.36 points to 7481.53, leaving traders on the sidelines ahead of tonight’s Fed rate update.

Housebuilders have featured heavily on the Fallers board after JP Morgans cautious comment on the sector, including a lower price target for Taylor Wimpey and the FTSE 250-listed Redrow.

Taylor Wimpeys stock lost 2.35p to 101.85p off the top of the FTSE 100 chute board, while others including Barratt Developments lost 7.1p to 401.9p.

BT Group stock drew buying attention earlier this week after hitting its lowest point since November 2020. The stock rose 2% or 2.35p to 116.25p off the top of the FTSE 100 riser board.

The FTSE 250 index lost 0.5% or 91.16 points to 18,995.13, while shares of TUI and Watches of Switzerland lost 5% and 4% respectively after the update. Redrow lowered its JP Morgans price target to 390p, down 4% or 20.8p to 451.6p.

1671006641HSBC Suspends Funding for New Oil and Gas Fields with Renewed Green Policy

HSBC has committed to ending funding for new oil and gas fields as part of a new environmental policy aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emission levels globally.

HSBC said it will stop financing new oil and gas, but will continue to work with energy companies that share the same net-zero commitment.

In a statement, HSBC said: “We will no longer provide new loans or capital market financing for the specific purpose of projects involving new oil and gas fields and related infrastructure when their primary use is related to new oil fields.” .

Therefore, we will continue to provide funding to keep oil and gas supplies in line with current and future declines in global oil and gas demand, while accelerating our efforts to support clean energy deployment.

HSBC stock was unmoved on the news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/business/ftse-100-live-14-december-uk-inflation-cost-of-living-crisis-bank-of-england-decision-us-interest-rates-tui-results-b1047040.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos