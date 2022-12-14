US set to supply Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine – officials





WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) – The United States is finalizing its plan to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as early as this week, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukraine has asked its Western partners for air defences, including American-made Patriot systems, to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment, including against its energy infrastructure.

Ground-based air defense systems such as Raytheon Technology Corp’s Patriot (RTX.N) are designed to intercept incoming missiles.

The Patriot is considered one of America’s most advanced air defense systems and is generally outnumbered, with allies all over the world vying for it.

“It’s very, very significant,” said Alexander Vindman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who led Ukraine policy in the White House during the Trump administration.

“These will be quite capable of dealing with many different challenges that the Ukrainians face, especially if the Russians bring in short-range ballistic missiles” from Iran.

Two of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement could come as early as Thursday but was awaiting formal approval from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden.

The Pentagon declined to comment on information about the Patriot system at a press conference.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, but Kyiv held high-level military talks with Washington on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said.

One of the officials said Ukrainian forces would likely be trained in Germany before Patriot equipment was sent to Ukraine. Vindman said the training could take several months.

Details such as the version of the Patriot missile defense system, its range or the number of units that would be sent were not immediately available.

It was unclear whether the United States would limit how Ukrainians use the Patriot system. Washington has limited the use of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) launchers to targets inside Ukraine.

RUSSIAN WARNING

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile defenses, and Moscow is likely to view the move as an escalation.

The Pentagon says the recent increase in Russian missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to deplete Kyiv’s air defense reserves so it can dominate the skies above the country.

For this reason, the United States and its allies have provided more air defenses to Kyiv, supplying everything from Soviet-era systems to more modern Western systems.

For the United States, this includes the NASAMS air defense systems which the Pentagon claims intercepted Russian missiles in Ukraine perfectly.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, publicly raised the possibility of NATO allies sending Patriot systems to Ukraine in October.

The Patriot system is typically used against more advanced threats including aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, and typically includes launchers as well as radars and other support vehicles.

The United States has provided Ukraine with $19.3 billion in military aid since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

