US scientists announce major breakthrough in fusion development





American scientists have announced a major scientific breakthrough in the long-sought search for a way to use nuclear fusion to produce energy.

The announcement came Tuesday during a briefing by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials in Washington, D.C. Granholm said that, for the first time, a fusion reaction experiment had produced more enough energy to ignite it.

Scientists describe such a result as a net energy gain. This state has until now been an unattainable goal for scientists because fusion occurs at extremely high temperatures and pressures. This makes the process very difficult to control.

The new result came last week during an experiment conducted by government scientists at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. The lab is part of the US Department of Energy.

FILE – This undated image provided by the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shows NIF Target Bay in Livermore, California. The system uses 192 laser beams converging at the center of this giant sphere to implode a tiny pellet of hydrogen. (Damien Jemison/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AP, File)

Fusion occurs when the nuclei of two atoms are subjected to extreme heat. This leads to the formation of a new, larger atom and the release of energy. Fusion is the process that powers stars, including the sun.

Scientists have long understood how nuclear fusion works. Many have tried to repeat the process on Earth. Current efforts have focused on fusing a pair of hydrogen isotopes, deuterium and tritium. The Department of Energy says the combination releases far more energy than most fusion reactions. It also requires less heat to do so.

Some experts have suggested that fusion power could one day be used to provide unlimited, pollution-free energy.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces a major science breakthrough in fusion research that was performed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, during a press conference at the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Granholm and other officials said Tuesday the latest result is a major step forward to help create a future source of clean energy generation. However, they said commercialization of the technology is likely to take many years to fully develop.

Granholm said the department’s ignition success is allowing scientists for the first time to copy certain conditions found only in stars and the sun. She added that the result is a major step towards the possibility of abundant carbon-free fusion energy powering our society.

The experiments involved aiming nearly 200 lasers at a small capsule containing fuel. When the lasers ignited the fuel, two lighter atoms were joined together to create a denser one. This process produced more energy than was needed to ignite it, the scientists said.

The experiment briefly achieved fusion ignition by generating 3.15 megajoules of energy. This was after the laser targeting the capsule used 2.05 megajoules of energy, the Energy Department said. A megajoule is a measure of energy production.

Nuclear scientists not involved in the latest result hailed the success as a major breakthrough. But they noted that much more needs to be done scientifically before fusion becomes a profitable industry.

Riccardo Betti is a professor at New York University in Rochester and an expert in laser fusion. He compared the latest result to when humans first learned that refining oil into gasoline and igniting it could produce an explosion.

You still don’t have the engine and you still don’t have the tires, Betti said. You can’t say you have a car.

Tony Roulstone is a nuclear energy expert at the University of Cambridge in Britain. He told Reuters news agency that although interesting, the latest experiment still leaves room for scientists to turn the process into useful, limitless energy.

Roulstone said that to be commercially successful, a power station should produce enough energy to also power the laser equipment and generate a continuous ignition process.

I am Brian Lynn.

Bryan Lynn wrote this story for VOA Learning English, based on reports from the US Department of Energy, The Associated Press and Reuters.

Quiz – US scientists announce major breakthrough in fusion development Take the quiz to find out

_______________________________________________________________

words in this story

breakthrough nm an important discovery

generate v. produce energy

ignite v. put something to burn

market v. organize something to make a profit

decade n. a period of 10 years

milestone nm an important event in the development or history of something

abundant adj. more than enough

capsule n. a small container

refine v. to make a substance pure by removing unwanted matter

________________________________________________________________

What do you think of this story? We want to hear from you. We have a new comment system. Here’s how it works:

Write your comment in the box. Below the box, you can see four images for social media accounts. They are for Disqus, Facebook, Twitter and Google. Click on an image and a box appears. Enter your social media account ID. Or you can create one on the Disqus system. It’s the blue circle with D on it. It’s free.

Every time you come back to comment on the Learning English site, you can use your account and see your comments and replies. Our feedback policy is here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/us-scientists-announce-major-advance-in-fusion-development/6874966.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos