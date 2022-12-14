Long Covid blamed for thousands of US deaths, report says, but true numbers are likely much higher





Long Covid leaves some people with long-term symptoms, but it can also be deadly. It played a role in at least 3,544 deaths in the United States during the first 30 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

The report is the first official attempt by the National Center for Health Statistics of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to quantify the number of long Covid deaths in the United States.

Some experts say this finding is likely a significant undercount, given that up to 30% of people who contract Covid-19 continue to have symptoms long-term, according to the CDC.

The research, released Wednesday, analyzed death certificates in the National Vital Statistics System from January 2020 to the end of June 2022.

The search was difficult because, unlike diseases such as cancer or diabetes, the United States did not have a specific disease code to track Covid for long during this time.

Not all doctors, medical examiners, or coroners fill out a death certificate the same way. So the researchers had to create a program to scan more than a million death certificates for text search. Because there is no single established term to describe long Covid, they included several key terms in their search, including chronic Covid, long Covid and post COVID syndrome.

They found that long Covid deaths accounted for less than 0.3% of the 1,021,487 Covid-related deaths from January 2020 to June 2022. There were also commonalities among those who died.

The majority of those who died from the long Covid were white, older and male.

Specifically, 78.5% of deaths were among non-Hispanic whites. Non-Hispanic blacks accounted for 10.1% of deaths, followed by Hispanics at 7.8%.

The death rate was highest among non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska Natives, at 14.8 per 100,000 people.

Covid-19 deaths have disproportionately affected people of color, CDC research shows, and the new report notes that more people who identify as black or Hispanic may have died of the initial illness before they could even long develop covid. This may explain some of the racial differences in the new findings.

Studies have also found that with more barriers to health care for people of color, some deceased people might not have been able to see a doctor for an official Covid diagnosis, so it doesn’t would not be recognized on a death certificate, according to the report.

Adults aged 75 to 84 accounted for 28.8% of long Covid deaths, followed by people aged 85 and over at 28.1% and people aged 65 to 74 at 21.5%, the report said. In general, it’s much more common for older people to die from Covid than younger populations, according to CDC data.

Men accounted for a slightly larger proportion of deaths, at 51.5%, consistent with other studies finding that being a man is associated with a relative risk of developing severe Covid, at 1.29 times the risk relative for women.

The new report had several limitations, including that the number of deaths is still preliminary and could change. Also, race is not always a reliable item on a death certificate, as studies have shown that the race of thousands of Americans is misclassified on their certificates. And clinical guidelines on what constitutes long Covid have changed during the pandemic, so death certificates may not fully reflect the condition.

The study is a good start, but it takes a fairly myopic view of long Covid death, said Dr. David Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System.

This is very clearly data from people who have become very ill, ended up in hospital with sustained organ damage, said Putrino, who works closely with long Covid patients but has not been involved in the new report.

He says the research misses a significant number of people who could have long Covid and die from it.

For example, some people who aren’t hospitalized for an initial infection but get Covid for a long time develop heart problems, studies show. Long Covid wouldn’t necessarily be captured on those death certificates, Putrino said.

We read stories every day about people who were previously healthy, catch Covid, recover and then have a heart attack, stroke or pulmonary embolism, Putrino said.

This research may also miss people with long-term Covid who died by suicide; the condition would likely not be listed on their death certificates.

We currently know that suicidal thoughts, suicidal acts, suicidal ideation and completed suicides are occurring across the country with people who were previously healthy, had less severe acute Covid infection but then developed post sequelae. -very low treble, said Putrino. .

It is encouraged that the CDC looks into the question of the death of long Covid.

But again, we were just going to keep getting these kind of biased records unless we let doctors know that there are many ways Covid can cause death, just like there are many ways Covid can cause a permanent disability, Putrino said.

People have had their lives completely ruined by Covid, and so this incomplete data point really only captures a small part of the long Covid experience, he said. There’s more than one way to get your life taken away with long Covid. Death is only one of these means.

