UK, Spain close to a post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar – POLITECO





LONDON The UK is close to agreeing a new treaty on Gibraltar’s relations with the European Union post-Brexit after successful talks with the Spanish government in Madrid.

Negotiations to redefine Gibraltar’s relationship with the EU following Britain’s exit from the bloc took place on two tracks: between Spain and the United Kingdom, responsible for Gibraltar’s foreign policy, and more recently between the European Commission and the British government.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Alvarez said Wednesday evening that the Spanish and British governments had agreed to make progress as quickly as possible on resolving differences over visa-free travel between British-owned Gibraltar and people from the Schengen area.

This will soften the consequences of a difficult Brexit for those who live in the Rock and those who commute daily on the Spanish side of the border.

Spain is ready to sign a deal, Albares said at a joint press conference with Englishman James Cleverly following a hastily arranged meeting between the two in Madrid. Prime Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo attended via videoconference.

Wednesday’s discussions focused on detailed proposals unveiled by the commission last month and approved by Spain to remove fences from the land border with Gibraltar and move customs inspections to Gibraltar’s airport and port. The fence has been the cause of many historical disputes.

we are closer [to a deal] Albares added that talks are progressing at a good pace.

Right before the press conference, a radiant Alvarez was recorded on camera shaking hands with Cleverly at Madrid’s Viana Palace, telling him:

Cleverly said at a press conference that while much progress had been made at the Gibraltar talks, some disagreements remained. He said he was confident that it would be possible to reach a treaty respecting Britain’s and Spain’s respective positions on Gibraltar’s sovereignty. “We are fully invested in concluding a deal as soon as possible,” he said.

Their meeting came as EU and British officials met in Brussels to work on a draft legal text to formalize post-Brexit relations in Gibraltar.

Negotiations have been formally held since 2020, but have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and two replacements of the British Prime Minister.

Officials at the talks said there is now a strong desire for resolution within Spain’s left-wing coalition government as Spain prepares to host a rotating presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2023 and faces a general election and multiple presidential elections. New Year’s local vote.

Spanish opinion polls predict a coalition between the conservative People’s Party and the far-right Vox, which demand a closed border with Gibraltar, could win an absolute majority. that point.

But officials warn that a Spanish-British bilateral agreement on the toughest issues could be pushed back to early next year. Picardo said at a separate news conference in Gibraltar that he was optimistic that the treaty could be finalized before the general election, although the Spanish election schedule could of course affect the negotiations.

Asking for patience, Picardo added: It is inconceivable that 300 years of disagreement could vanish in an instant.

Cleverly will travel to Brussels on Thursday to meet Commission Vice-President and Brexit coordinator Maro efovi for a face-to-face discussion on UK-EU issues.

