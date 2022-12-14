China Fires 6 Diplomats After Manchester Consulate Violence: UK | protest news





Britain waived diplomatic immunity for attacks on pro-democracy activists and requested police questioning.

China has sacked six diplomats in Britain, including the consul general in Manchester, whom police wanted to question for allegedly attacking Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters outside the Beijing consulate in the northern British city, Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said.

According to a senior British diplomat, the six officials waived diplomatic immunity and left the country by Wednesday’s deadline imposed by Britain to be questioned by police over the incident in October.

Cleverly, in a written statement, was disappointed that these individuals were not being interviewed or faced with justice.

Still, you’re right that those responsible for Manchester’s ugly scene are no longer consular staff in the UK, or will soon be discontinued.

Violence at the Chinese consulate in Manchester was unacceptable.

Six staff members of the Chinese consulate general, including the consul general, will be dismissed from their posts in Britain after an unfortunate incident in October.

James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) December 14, 2022

Greater Manchester Police launched a criminal investigation after Hong Kong native Bob Chan claimed he was brutally treated by Chinese diplomats who dragged him into the premises and beat him during an anti-Beijing protest.

The October protests were held on the first day of the biannual congress of the ruling Communist Party of China in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping was in an unprecedented third term in leadership.

Cleverley, who subpoenaed the acting ambassador after video came out supporting the protesters’ claim, said images posted on social media showed what many saw as completely unacceptable behavior near the consulate’s entrance.

He added that police had asked six officials to waive diplomatic immunity to allow them to be questioned, and that the Chinese embassy in London had been notified and given them a week to act.

At our request, the Chinese government has now removed officials, including the consul general, from the UK, Cleverly said.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement it would continue to investigate the events surrounding the protests.

No arrests have yet been made, but the investigation will continue as needed, with support from partners, he added.

Senior Conservative MPs have criticized one of China’s top British diplomats, Consul General Zheng Xiyuan.

The UK Government @10DowningStreet should demand a full apology from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK @AmbZhengZeguang and return those responsible to China.

Congressman Iain Duncan Smith (@MPIainDS) October 16, 2022

The dismissal of the six officials is likely to please Conservative Party hardliners on China who have called for their expulsion and accused the British government of appeasing Beijing.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the parliamentary watchdog foreign affairs committee, made clear their guilt, saying the six had fled the UK like cowards.

In a statement, she added, the Foreign Office must now declare those who have escaped persona non grata and make it clear that they are not welcome back in the UK.

China said the British government had failed to fulfill its obligations under international law to protect the consulate building and staff, and that the consul general in Manchester returned home as part of a management rotation.

The Chinese consul general in Manchester returned to China as instructed some time ago after completing his term of office. “This is the normal rotation of Chinese consulate staff,” a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Full text of Embassy Spokesperson on Violence at Chinese Consulate General in Manchester

Chinese Embassy in the UK (@ChineseEmbinUK) December 14, 2022

