Six Chinese diplomats leave UK after assault charges – Politico





Six Chinese diplomats in Manchester, including Consul General Zheng Siyuan, are returning to China after protesters were dragged into the consulate grounds and attacked, three sources said.

Police told the government last week that they wanted to interview the six Chinese diplomats, and the British government asked that, as a matter of protocol, China waive diplomatic immunity so the officers could proceed, sources said.

The British side gave the Chinese side a deadline to respond by today and continue the police investigation, but instead the six are now returning to China.

The diplomats’ departure was confirmed Wednesday by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley after an initial report by Politico.

The episode follows a video in October showing an unidentified man exiting the consulate building, destroying a satirical portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping erected outside by Hong Kong protesters, and attacking protesters who were taken to the consulate grounds.

The video shows the man delivering a series of violent blows to a protester who later identified himself to the BBC as Bob. He told reporters he was dragged inside and attacked before being rescued by police. Greater Manchester Police confirmed his account.

A call to the Manchester consulate went unanswered on Wednesday. No reply to e-mail inquiries from the Chinese embassy in the UK

The diplomatic rift is another blow to Beijing’s already strained relations with London. Concerns over national security have prompted the British government to crack down on Chinese involvement in British technology infrastructure, to the annoyance of Beijing. China also expressed displeasure after local authorities in London rejected plans to build a new Chinese embassy building near Westminster.

According to an official, two of the diplomats have yet to leave the UK but are expected to do so soon.

At our request, the Chinese government has now removed officials, including the Consul General himself, from the UK,” Cleverly said in a video statement. “This shows that our adherence to the rule of law and taking these cases seriously has had an impact. We continue to uphold the rule of law on the global stage and at home and expect others to do the same.

However, British MPs have expressed concerns about the way the diplomatic case is being resolved.

A blatant attack on peaceful democracy activists in Manchester would require more than allowing those responsible to leave Britain without charge. “It is not justice to let China take them back. We should have kicked them out weeks ago.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Commons Foreign Relations Council, called for six Chinese diplomats to be declared persona non-grata, which could prevent them from returning to Britain in the future.

“British people rightly expect those who commit crimes on our shores to face the consequences of what it means to live in a country with the rule of law,” Kearns said. “The Chinese diplomats who attacked the demonstrators made their crimes clear and left the UK like cowards. They shouldn’t have been given a seven-day warning so they could leave the country and deny justice to the severely beaten protesters.”

Luke de Pulford, coordinator of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said Cleverly had taken the wrong path to resolve a diplomatic scandal. This is the correct result, but the wrong path. Make no mistake. Britain did not kick these diplomats out of Britain. Instead, they chose to allow China to withdraw them. We must become stronger in the face of China’s growing diplomatic hubris, and we must not slap ourselves like this.

This story has been updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/united-kingdom-chines-diplomats-assault/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos