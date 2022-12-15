4 Surprising Ways China Challenges the United States





Among the most serious US security concerns is a sweeping Chinese government program to merge commercial and government-controlled tech companies in a way that will allow Beijing to strengthen China’s domestic tech industry and be competitive. internationally while accessing user data from around the world.

In a nod to the question in October, the Pentagon added more Chinese companies linked to the Chinese government, including the world’s largest drone maker, DJI Technology, and surveillance technology maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology. to a blacklist that would prevent Americans from investing in it. . Then the Federal Communications Commission issued a ruling in November prohibiting the sale or import of Dahua equipment for national security reasons.

The department is determined to expose and counter the People’s Republic of China’s military-civilian fusion strategy, the Pentagon said when announcing the blacklisted additions.

DJI has long been a leading supplier of drones to US law enforcement, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, and its products can be found everywhere from the battlefield in Ukraine to the hands of the recreational users throughout the United States, including near airports and the like. critical infrastructure. US officials are concerned that the Chinese government could use images and data collected by these drones to map critical infrastructure or tamper with technology used by law enforcement.

Another big part of China’s civil-military fusion project is its semiconductor industry.

Beijing has pumped money into the industry to keep new and small businesses afloat while developing resources and a customer base. The effort aims to create and exploit synergies between economic development and military modernization, explained a report by the Center for a New American Security, enabling defense and commercial companies to collaborate and synchronize their efforts through the sharing of talents, resources and innovations. The program has a surprisingly broad scope, including everything from efforts in big data and infrastructure to logistics and national defense mobilization.

The depth of collaboration in China between government and private enterprise goes far beyond anything the United States and its NATO allies have done to fund incubators to encourage commercial technology companies to work with the federal government. In the United States, Silicon Valley generally keeps the Pentagon at bay, unwilling to cede its intellectual property to government bureaucracy, a denial almost impossible to do in China where start-ups often have no choice but to work with the government. .

What the United States can do

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have attempted to use sanctions and blacklists against Chinese companies and individuals involved in military production to ensure their products do not fit into the backbone of the tech sector. American, but it is still unclear how effective these sanctions will be. long-term, as China’s dynamic economy and technology sector continue to evolve at a rapid pace. Some analysts have questioned whether that approach could even be effective, given Washington’s sometimes limited understanding of the depth of China’s commercial-military ties, and how U.S. companies can compete.

