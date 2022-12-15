Alibaba in China Cannot Buy Advanced Arm Chips Due to US and UK Export Controls





Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is unable to buy Arms’ most advanced chip designs due to export controls from the US and UK. The Financial Times reports that Arm has concluded that its latest Neoverse V-series chip designs cannot be sold to Alibaba because the US and UK would not approve the sale and provide licenses. to export chip designs to China.

The United States introduced sweeping restrictions on chip sales to China in October, intended to undermine Beijing’s military and technological capabilities. Manufacturers like Intel and Micron must obtain a license from the US Department of Commerce to export chipmaking equipment and semiconductors to Chinese companies, and the UK has followed with similar export restrictions.

Arm, owned by Japanese investor SoftBank, is based in Britain and is unable to sell its advanced chips due to the Wassenaar Arrangement, an export control agreement that was established for the first times in 1996 and involves 42 countries. In a statement to the Financial Times, Arm says it cannot sell the chip designs to China because they are classified as US-origin technology under Wassenaar.

Chinese companies may be falling behind in cloud computing and machine learning

Chinese companies have been unable to purchase the Arms Neoverse V1 and V2 chip designs, which hampers cloud computing and machine learning performance. EC2 instances of Amazon Web Services (AWS) already include Arm Neoverse V1 chip designs, allowing US enterprises to benefit from performance improvements.

These export controls will seriously hamper China’s ability to build cutting-edge chips, and come years after Arm was first forced to sever ties with Huawei due to a US trade ban. You still can’t buy Huawei phones in the US, although China makes many phones that American consumers use every day.

Recent reports suggest that Japan and the Netherlands have also agreed to join the United States and the United Kingdom in tightening controls on chipmaking machinery in China. Controls on exports of chipmaking equipment to China also follow months of U.S. investment in domestic chipmaking. President Joe Biden signed a $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act in August, with subsidies intended to boost chip manufacturing in the United States.

Intel opened its new $20 billion semiconductor factory in September, one of the first national chipmaking facilities to emerge from the CHIPS and Science Act. It’s part of Intel’s larger plans to invest $100 billion in Ohio over the next 10 years. Most recently, President Biden joined Tim Cook in celebrating the arrival of production equipment at TSMC’s first factory in Arizona, which is expected to start manufacturing advanced chips for Apple and others in 2024, before adding a new site in 2026.

