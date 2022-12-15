Flights to and from the UK continue to be disrupted by snow. The latest cancellations are:





Northern Europe’s freezing weather is causing major travel disruptions in some countries, including the UK, where airports and public transport are delayed and canceled over the weekend due to heavy snowfall.

Manchester Airport’s runways were closed on Saturday, followed by closures and flight cancellations at London’s Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted airports from Sunday night through Monday morning.

According to The Independent, the disruption continued through Wednesday and at least 75 flights to and from London airports were canceled, affecting more than 10,000 passengers.

British Airways flights to and from Heathrow have been impacted, with at least 14 departures and 11 arrivals cancelled, particularly due to the reduction in flights mandated by the airport.

Are flights to and from the UK still affected by snow?

Yellow weather alerts indicating snow, ice and difficult travel conditions will remain in southeast England (including London), parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland through Tuesday morning.

Gatwick Airport tweeted that cold weather will cause delays and cancellations for the rest of the day while the airport is open and flights are operating.

They advise passengers to check flight status with the airline before traveling to the airport.

According to British Airways, Heathrow Airport has ordered reduced flights yesterday (Sunday 11 December) and today (Monday 12 December) due to weather conditions and air traffic control restrictions.

As London Airport is a major hub for the UK’s national airline, many BA flights continue to be suspended.

As with all airlines flying to and from London, our schedule was affected by the ongoing bad weather.

Which flights were canceled on Monday?

Flights to Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Genoa, Hamburg, Jersey, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Warsaw and Zagreb have been canceled on Monday afternoon (12/12).

BA flights from Aberdeen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Belfast, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Glasgow, Hamburg, Lisbon, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna have been impacted.

BA flights to Arrecife, Malaga, Marrakech, Salzburg, Seville and Tenerife have been canceled at Gatwick.

To minimize disruption, BA uses larger aircraft whenever possible to accommodate as many customers as possible. They are also offering customers booked on short-haul flights from London the option to move to another date within the next 14 days free of charge through their website.

Other airlines canceling flights from Gatwick on Monday afternoon include easyJet (Arrecife, Gran Canaria, Porto, Tenerife, Valencia) and Wizz Air (Larnaca).

The disruption at Manchester Airport was minimal, with Ryanair flights (Brussels, Cork, Lisbon and London Heathrow) and Aer Lingus flights to Dublin canceled.

Ryanair said in a statement that flights to and from select UK airports, including Manchester, are being slightly delayed/cancelled today (12/12) due to continued snowy weather conditions.

While trying to minimize confusion, we recommend checking the airline app or website for flight status updates before heading to the airport.

By Tuesday (13th December) the confusion had mostly subsided at Gatwick and Manchester airports. About 1 BA flight per hour is canceled from Heathrow, with far fewer disruptions. Among them are flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Boston, Brussels, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Geneva, Glasgow, Lisbon, Lyon, Milan, Miami and Stockholm.

There are still BA cancellations from Heathrow on Wednesday (14th December) including Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Lisbon, Lyon, Madrid, Munich, New York, Oslo, Paris, Rome and Stockholm.

Canceled arrivals include canceled BA flights to Heathrow from Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Paris, Lisbon, Lyon, Madrid, Munich, New York and Rome, as well as Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt to Heathrow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/travel/2022/12/14/flights-to-and-from-the-uk-face-continued-disruption-due-to-snow-here-are-the-latest-cance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos