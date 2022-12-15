US veteran Suedi Murekezi released in Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap





A US Air Force veteran captured by Russian forces in Ukraine this year has been released from occupied territory as part of a prisoner swap between Moscow and Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian official and the detainee’s family said on Wednesday.

Suedi Murekezi, from Rwanda who has lived in Ukraine since 2018, was arrested in June. He worked in the tech industry and decided not to leave after Russia invaded, his family said. His captors accused him of participating in pro-Ukrainian protests, and he does not appear to have been involved in the fighting, they said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, wrote on Twitter that Murekezi was released alongside 64 Ukrainian POWs who had fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He described Murekezi as an American citizen who helped our people. The bodies of four other Ukrainians have also been repatriated, Yermak added.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Murekezi’s brother, Sele Murekezi, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that his brother was released from prison in October but not allowed to leave separatist areas.

He is relieved, Sele Murekezi said by telephone. Basically, he was stuck where he was.

Murekezi said he spoke to his brother on Wednesday morning and seemed fine. Suedi Murekezi, who lived in Minnesota when he was not abroad, is likely to return to the United States, his brother said.

After his detention in the southern Kherson region, Murekezi was moved to separatist-held territory closer to the Russian border, where other Westerners, including those who volunteered to fight in the war on behalf of Ukraine, were held captive.

Murekezi was for a time held in the Donetsk People’s Republic with two other US military veterans, Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh, both from Alabama, who were released in a September prisoner exchange. In a lengthy interview with The Washington Post after their release, Drueke and Huynh described brutal conditions in which they were frequently beaten and ate little.

Speaking to ABC News in Ukraine on Wednesday, Murekezi described similar treatment while in captivity, saying he was held in a basement, shocked and beaten. His captors, he told the network, accused him of working as a US intelligence agent.

Murekezi immigrated to the United States as a teenager and spent eight years in the Air Force, according to his brother. He then moved to Ukraine and was based in Kherson, the first major city to fall to Russian forces after the February 24 invasion, and which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

A total of 1,456 prisoners have been released from Russian captivity or Russian-controlled territory since the start of the conflict, Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the headquarters of the Ukrainian coordination for the treatment of prisoners of war, told The Post on Wednesday. war.

As the pace of prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine has accelerated in recent weeks, there have been reports of abuse suffered by detainees while in captivity in Russia.

A POW told the Post he was beaten so badly that his ribs were broken and his kidneys badly injured. Drueke and Huynh, who shared a cell with Murekezi for several weeks, detailed repeated interrogations, suffered physical and psychological abuse and had only limited access to drinking water. After their release in September, they said they intended to raise awareness about his case.

Wednesday’s prisoner swap comes days after WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed by Moscow in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The United States is also trying to secure the release of another American national, Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia for four years and sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges that Washington has denounced as false.

Marisa Iati and Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report.

