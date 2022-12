The Masked Singer UK confirms return date for new series

The Masked Singer UK has confirmed a return date for the next series with the show kicking off the new year.

The show has traditionally aired at the beginning of each new year for the past three series, and will likely continue airing until the fourth series, with ITV revealing that the first episode will premiere on Sunday, January 1st.

The series will see the return of judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, along with host Joel Dommett.

Kieron McCarron/Bandicoot TVITV

RELATED: Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Recalls “Real Hell” Appearing in The Masked Singer

ITV Entertainment Commissioner Katie Rawcliffe said when the show was renewed back in February, “The Masked Singer has once again established itself as a can’t-miss TV event and kept the nation guessing for eight glorious weeks. .”

“We’re already counting down to who’s hiding behind that notorious mask in 2023 and we look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

Fans haven’t run out of Masked Singer UK content since the last series aired earlier this year, most recently with the Vernon Kay winning I’m a Celebrity special.

ITV

RELATED: The Masked Singer’s Mo Gilligan Responds to Rumors of Replacing James Corden on The Late Late Show

The final series of the main show was won by Natalie Imbruglia disguised as Panda, with the previous two being crowned champions by Joss Stone and Nicola Roberts.

Meanwhile, the American version of the show has its latest winner, with Glee star Amber Riley claiming the title after disguising herself as a half.

“It was such an amazing experience. To be here and be covered and let my talent speak for itself,” she said after winning.

The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer are broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

The Masked Singer UK Live Arena Tour

Phil McIntyre Live/Bandicoot Ticketmaster

In that moment… Mo Gilligan

Ebury Press amazon.co.uk £20.00

£10.00 (50% off)

It’s them, not me, Joel Dommett

Headline Publishing Group amazon.co.uk £16.99

£14.99 (12% off)

Phoenix by Rita Ora (Deluxe Edition)

Warner Music/Atlantic amazon.co.uk

£5.54

Firebird (blue vinyl) [VINYL]

Bmg Rights Management amazon.co.uk

£19.77

Check in by Michelle Williams

Nelson Books amazon.co.uk £18.99

£15.05 (21% off)

Closer to the miracle of Heather Small

P&C Records amazon.co.uk

₩7.99

20 Years: Will Young Hits

Sony Music amazon.co.uk

£14.65

My Life by Gloria Honeyford

Tom Chaplin’s Waves

Island Records amazon.co.uk

£4.65

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a42238719/masked-singer-uk-series-4-air-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos