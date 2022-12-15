Exclusive: US will soon remove some Chinese entities from red flag list, US official says





WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday as part of closer cooperation with Beijing.

The plan to soon remove them from the so-called “unverified” list is due to a greater willingness by the Chinese government to allow visits to American sites, the person said.

The Commerce Department declined to comment.

Reuters could not determine the number or names of the entities designated for withdrawal.

The decision signals some degree of renewed cooperation between Washington and Beijing, the world’s largest economies that are locked in a heated trade and technology war.

The decision, which means U.S. exporters will no longer have to do additional due diligence before sending goods to Chinese entities, may not herald a broader thaw.

The Biden administration is also expected to add Chinese memory chip maker YMTC to a stricter export control list as early as this week, according to another person familiar with the matter.

YMTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Companies are added to the unverified list because the US cannot conduct on-site visits to determine if they can be trusted to receive exports of sensitive US technology. Such US inspections in China require approval from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Under new rules announced in October, if a government blocks U.S. officials from conducting site checks at companies on the unverified list, Washington can after 60 days add them to the entity list, which means much harsher penalties.

“The purpose of (this rule) was to encourage better behavior from countries that did not allow end-use controls,” U.S. Export Controls Chief Alan Estevez said during a briefing. event at the beginning of the month. “We are seeing better behavior,” he said, quoting Beijing specifically.

In October, YMTC was added to the unverified list along with dozens of other Chinese entities, fueling widespread speculation that the company would be added to the entity list. Suppliers are prohibited from shipping US technology to publicly traded companies unless the suppliers can obtain a hard-to-obtain license.

A person familiar with the matter said YMTC was among some companies that received site visits in late November, suggesting the chipmaker’s expected addition to the entity list may be tied to other issues.

YMTC was already under investigation by the Commerce Department over allegations that it violated US export rules by supplying chips to Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei without a license.

US lawmakers from both political parties have called on the Biden administration to add YMTC to the list. Its planned addition was first reported by the Financial Times.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chris Sanders and Howard Goller

