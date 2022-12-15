US plans to supply smart bomb kits to Ukraine





Comment this story

Comment

The Biden administration plans to send advanced electronic equipment to Ukraine that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs that can target Russian military positions with a high degree of accuracy, according to senior US officials familiar with the matter.

The kits incorporate global positioning devices for precision and can be bolted onto a variety of weapons, creating what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM. The US military has used the technology on bombs weighing up to 2,000 pounds, usually incorporating it into bombers and fighter jets.

It was not immediately clear whether President Biden or any of his top national security advisers had approved the proposed transfer of JDAMs to Ukraine. Those familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations, did not say whether Ukrainian forces would use the kits on aircraft or ground weapons, or which specific systems in the arsenal. Ukrainian would be candidates for such an increase.

Pentagon plans major expansion of Ukrainian military training

The Ukrainian Air Force relies mostly on aging Soviet-era MiG planes, and the Pentagon has been looking for ways to modernize them rather than supply new Western planes that would strain its pilots and maintenance units to follow a new complicated training.

The Biden administration has previously equipped Ukraine with other advanced weapons, including high-velocity air-launched anti-radiation missiles, or HARMs, to bolster Ukraine’s ability to conduct airstrikes. But these weapons work differently from the GPS-guided JDAM, instead chasing radiation emitted by Russian units and headquarters.

The delivery of JDAM would mark another important step by Washington to help Ukraine repel the invading Russian force, providing a new means of targeting Russian units and headquarters. Since June, Ukraine has relied heavily on the US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, another precision system, for significant losses among Russian troops and disruption of supply lines, Ukrainian and US officials said.

Pentagon prepares to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine

The Kremlin reacted angrily to the influx of Western military aid, making thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and warning of the potential for a wider spillover war with NATO. For this reason, the Biden administration has sought to tread carefully in approving new capabilities that could be viewed by Russia as escalation.

On Tuesday, senior US officials told the Washington Post that the Pentagon was also preparing to supply Ukraine with a Patriot missile system, the US military’s most advanced air defense weapon. Biden has yet to approve that move either, but may do so imminently, officials said.

Ukraine’s leaders have asked for help to bolster their air defenses as Russia waged a relentless assault on the country’s power grid, turning off heating for much of the population as the winter chill set in. Delivering a Patriot, which relies on long-range radar and missiles to intercept incoming threats, would meet one of Ukraine’s largest and most frequent requests from Washington.

To date, the United States has committed approximately $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said Monday that the administration was focused on blunting any Russian effort to gain an advantage in the war, and predicted that the United States would soon announce new arms transfers.

Understanding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/12/14/ukraine-smart-bomb-jdams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos