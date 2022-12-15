The American Fed raises its interest rates by 0.5% and announces more to come | Business and Economics News





The US central bank expects interest rates to rise to 5.1% in 2023, higher than investors expected.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and forecast at least 0.75% further increase in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as an increase unemployment and a virtual stall in economic growth.

The US central banks’ projection of a target federal funds rate of 5.1% in 2023 is slightly higher than investors expected ahead of this week’s two-day policy meeting and seems biased if something goes higher.

Only two of 19 Fed officials have seen the benchmark overnight interest rate stay below 5% next year, a signal that they still feel the need to lean into their battle against the euro. inflation which has reached 40-year highs.

The [Federal Open Market] The committee is very attentive to the risks of inflation. Continued increases in the target range will be appropriate to achieve a monetary policy stance tight enough to bring inflation down to 2% eventually, the Fed said in a statement almost identical to the one it issued at its November meeting. .

The new statement, approved unanimously, was released after a meeting in which officials cut rate increases by three-quarters of a percentage point announced at the past four rallies. The Fed’s key rate, which started the year near zero, is now in a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest since late 2007.

US stocks turned negative after the release of the policy statement. In the US Treasury market, which plays a key role in transmitting Fed policy decisions to the real economy, two-year and 10-year bond yields rose. The dollar appreciated slightly against a basket of currencies.

Taken together, today’s statement and economic projections tell a simple but compelling story: This Fed is not ready to pivot significantly until it sees lasting and conclusive evidence of a reversal in inflationary pressures, said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

Inflation remains a problem

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his press conference after the FOMC meeting that the speed of rate hikes is less critical now, adding that he is not yet ready to say that the good news inflation data point to a spike in price pressures.

Not as important is how fast we go, Powell said, noting that the biggest question facing policymakers now is where the Fed stops and how long it stays there.

Meanwhile, inflation data received so far in October and November shows a welcome reduction in the pace of price increases, but much more evidence will be needed to provide confidence that inflation is on a downward trajectory. sustained, Powell said.

The new rate outlook, a rough estimate of where officials believe they can pause their current rate hike cycle, was released with economic projections showing a protracted battle with inflation ahead and with conditions nearing – recession developing during the year.

Inflation, based on the Fed’s preferred measure, is expected to stay above the central bank’s 2% target until at least the end of 2025, and will still be above 3% by then. end of next year.

The projected median unemployment rate is expected to rise to 4.6% over the next year, from 3.7% currently, an increase that exceeds the level historically associated with a recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by only 0.5% next year, as projected for 2022, before rising to 1.6% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025, a level seen as the potential long-term economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/12/14/us-fed-hikes-interest-rates-by-0-5-percent-says-more-to-come The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos