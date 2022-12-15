Crypto blame game is back on the menu of US politicians after SBF arrest





The arrest of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried by Bahamian authorities has served as a signal for anti-crypto proponents to reignite discussions about the dangers of cryptocurrencies. While some political leaders blame the crypto ecosystem for the alleged SBF fraud, others find it pointless to blame an entire industry for the action of one man.

During the House Financial Services Committee hearing on FTX, Congressman Brad Sherman saw no difference between SBF and an industry that once boasted a $2 trillion market cap, declaring:

I’m afraid we see Sam Bankman-Fried as one big snake in a crypto Garden of Eden. The thing is, crypto is a snake garden.

He said that cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are bought in the mere hope of selling them at a higher price.

Representative Brad Sherman during the FTX hearing before the USHouse Financial Services Committee. Source: YouTube

He also pointed out how entrepreneurs such as “Sam Bankman-Fried would tell you there’s a hell of a market for bankruptcy evasion” and argued that crypto helps bad actors’ tax evasion efforts.

On the other hand, Congressman Tom Emmer distanced FTX fallout from the institution of cryptocurrencies during his speech at the hearing. Instead, Emmer argued that the immutable nature of blockchain technology helped the crypto community discover discrepancies in the FXT (FTT) token, which ultimately led to the arrest of SBFs.

The information stored on the public blockchain will further help law enforcement dig into the nuances of possible crimes, according to Emmer, who added:

I encourage my colleagues to understand Sam Bankman-Frieds asshole for what he is a failure of centralization, a failure of business ethics and a crime. It is not a failure of technology.

As naysayers attempt to tie SBF actions to the idea of ​​crypto and blockchain, the case for decentralization grows stronger. Blockchain-based public crypto ecosystems not only enable traceability, but can also help authorities with their anti-money laundering initiatives.

Related: US Senator: There’s “No Reason Why” Crypto Should Exist

Despite the decade-long federal resistance to crypto, there is still some support for crypto in the US Senate. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis believes in Bitcoin’s (BTC) position as a viable inclusion in 401(k) retirement plans, revealing her contempt for the prolonged but temporary bear market:

I’m very comfortable making sure people can include Bitcoin in their retirement funds because it’s just different from other cryptocurrencies.

Lummis places his bet on the scarcity of Bitcoins, which according to a personal belief will help increase the value of assets over time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-blame-game-back-on-us-senators-menu-following-sbf-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos