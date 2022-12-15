



Suella Braverman has insisted that the government stop these crossings after confirming four people died after a small boat capsized in the English Channel.

The UK’s Home Secretary has said he will set up safe and legal routes for asylum seekers only after dealing with the small boat crisis, amid calls from MPs for new routes to apply for refugee status.

Braverman spoke to the House of Commons on Wednesday after a damaged ship carrying dozens of people on a voyage from France to England was rescued off the coast of Kent.

Into the dark room she said: These are the days we fear. Crossing a strait in an unseaworthy vessel is a mortally dangerous endeavor. It is for this reason, among other things, that we are working hard to break the business models of human traffickers, rogues and organized criminals who are cargo human beings.

Braverman said Wednesday’s tragedy served as a sobering reminder why the government had to halt these crossings, referring to the deaths of 27 people on the channel last November. She added that she had spoken with French Interior Minister, Grald Darmanin.

Braverman released a statement about the incident on his channel, saying: This is an ongoing search and rescue event, but at the time of issuing this statement, we can confirm that tragically four people have died.

This morning’s tragedies, such as the loss of 27 people one day last November, are the most sobering reminders of why we must end this crossing.

Some of the survivors were still fighting for their lives in hospitals, and some survivors were women and children, lawmakers said.

Under British law, anyone seeking asylum must remain in the UK unless they qualify for one of a handful of tailored pathways, the refugee charity said. Many claimants have to travel by small boat as there is no visa to arrive in the UK to apply for.

In the past year, 85,902 people have applied for conventional asylum after arriving in the UK, but only 1,391 people have been resettled in the UK through the resettlement scheme.

When asked by Alison Thewliss of the Scottish National Party that there are no safe and legal alternatives to boat crossings across the channel, Braverman said: Braverman said: inappropriate.

Braverman spoke of the five plans announced by Rishi Sunak on Tuesday. It includes plans to write laws to criminalize and return people traveling to the UK in small boats and hire more people to reduce backlog claims by nearly 150,000. It will help end the small boat crisis.

She told the Commons: After dealing with the grisly human trafficking gangs that threaten people’s lives, as we saw this morning, we will expand our safe and legal pathways.

A Tory MP seemed to suggest that migrants crossing the strait would be willing to risk it, asking the home secretary to make the Rwandan plan work to stop the criminal gangs.

Dudley North Council Member Marco Longhi said: When will the Home Secretary put the Rwanda Plan into action?

Braverman responded: As he knows, I believe in the groundbreaking partnership Britain has forged with Rwanda.

In response to the statement, shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the British and French governments and authorities had failed to stop criminals, smugglers and human traffickers.

They must be arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned for losing their lives in the cold sea. Comprehensive action is required.

She said crime syndicates were to blame for the lives lost in the straits, but added that action was needed before more lives were endangered at sea.

