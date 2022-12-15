Senate votes to ban TikTok on US government-owned devices | US Senate





On Wednesday night, the US Senate passed by voice vote a bill to ban federal employees from using the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.

The bill still needs to be approved by the US House of Representatives before being submitted to President Joe Biden for approval. The House of Representatives is expected to pass the Senate bill before the end of the current session of Congress, scheduled for next week.

The vote is the latest move by US lawmakers to crack down on Chinese companies amid national security fears that Beijing could use them to spy on Americans.

The Senate action comes after North Dakota and Iowa this week joined a growing number of states in banning ByteDance-owned TikTok from state-owned devices over concerns the data could be transmitted to the Chinese government.

In the last Congress, the Senate in August 2020 unanimously approved legislation to ban TikTok from government devices. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Senator Josh Hawley, reintroduces into legislation in 2021.

Many federal agencies, including defense, homeland security and state departments, already ban TikTok from government-owned devices. TikTok is a major security risk for the United States, and it has no place on government devices, Hawley said previously.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued guidelines prohibiting executive agencies from downloading the app to any government-provided equipment. A dozen US states have taken similar action, including Alabama and Utah this week.

TikTok said the concerns are largely fueled by misinformation and are happy to meet with policymakers to discuss the company’s practices.

Were disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to adopt policies based on unsubstantiated lies about TikTok that will do nothing to advance US national security, the company said Wednesday.

Other states taking similar action include Texas, Maryland and South Dakota.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday unveiled bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok altogether in the United States, increasing pressure on ByteDance over US fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content. Rubio is also a sponsor of the Hawleys TikTok government device ban bill.

The legislation would block all transactions by any social media company in China or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubios’ office said.

In a hearing last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said TikToks’ US operations raise national security concerns.

In 2020, President Donald Trump tried to block new users from downloading TikTok and ban other transactions that would have effectively blocked app usage in the US, but lost a series of court battles over it. of this measurement.

The government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a powerful national security body, in 2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok over concerns that US user data could be passed to the Chinese government, although ByteDance does not. didn’t do.

CFIUS and TikTok have been in talks for months to reach a national security agreement to protect the TikToks data of more than 100 million users, but it doesn’t appear that a deal will be reached before the end of the year. year.

