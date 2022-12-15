2,800 people out of power in Shetland as cold blast bites UK | england weather





Thousands were without power in Shetland for two nights as UK infrastructure continued to struggle with sub-zero temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology has extended its yellow warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland and north-east England through Friday.

The Scottish government declared a major emergency on Tuesday after heavy snowfall on Monday evening caused power outages at thousands of homes in Shetland.

About 2,800 places are still without electricity, and engineers described the intense and explosive weather events as the worst since Christmas 1995.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) was working to restore supply, but it was not expected to be fully restored until the weekend. More engineers were scheduled to arrive in Shetland by ferry from Aberdeen on Wednesday to help restore power.

SSEN spokesperson Graeme Keddie said: First, we want to apologize to our customers who are still without power and reassure them that we are making every effort to reach them.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland that the company reconnected 1,000 households on Tuesday and continues to make progress. “We got 15 additional line crew members this morning, more by cargo ferry and helicopter, which will make a real difference to our recovery efforts,” he said.

This was a very intense and explosive weather event in Shetland, much more serious than predicted. Local teams said it was the worst they had seen since 1995 over the Christmas period.

Snow and ice have been wreaking havoc on the roads since earlier this week. RAC Breakdown Services recorded Monday’s busiest day on record to support approximately 12,000 drivers.

Yesterday was officially the busiest day for breakdowns on record, with approximately 12,000 drivers needing assistance.

Big thanks to all my colleagues, especially the rangers who braved the rough weather pic.twitter.com/10iWgyCpA8

— RAC (@TheRAC_UK) December 13, 2022

Braemar in Aberdeenshire was the coldest place in England for two days in a row, recording a temperature of -17.3C on Tuesday.

The Met Office said on Twitter: It will be another cold start this Wednesday morning with warnings of snow, ice and strong winds across the UK.

Met Office spokeswoman Becky White said:

Commenting on the recent yellow alerts in northern Scotland and north-east England, White said some areas could see up to 10cm of fresh snow in the highlands and 1-4cm in the lower elevations.

In Sheffield, engineers reported that just over 100 households could have gas reconnected on Tuesday evening. Nearly 2,000 homes in the city were left without water 11 days ago when a water main burst, filling the local gas grid with more than 1 million liters of water.

A snow and ice advisory has been issued for the south west of England until 10am on Wednesday. The area could see up to 10 cm of snow on higher elevations such as Dartmoor and Exmoor.

Ice warnings have also been issued until noon on Wednesday for parts of eastern England and Northern Ireland, including Belfast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/14/thousands-still-without-power-in-shetland-as-cold-blast-bites-uk

