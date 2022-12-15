The fusion industry suddenly heated up after the breakthrough of an American laboratory





Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses American scientists who made a major breakthrough in unlimited, carbon-free fusion energy on “Kennedy”.

Michl Binderbauer is chief executive of a Southern California company that aims to create nearly limitless energy through nuclear fusion, a star-studded goal that has sometimes seemed futuristic to some would-be investors.

Everything changed this week.

“We call someone and we get a meeting right away. Before some say it’s a crazy thing, no, it’s not for me,” said Mr. Binderbauer, the company’s chief executive. TAE Technologies merger. The company has raised about $1.2 billion in previous years, and it said it received a flurry of new investor requests this week.

This undated image provided by the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shows NIF Target Bay in Livermore, California. The system uses 192 laser beams converging at the center of this giant sphere to create a tiny hyd (AP Newsroom)

The game-changing event for Mr. Binderbauer’s company and the rest of the fusion industry was a long-awaited physics breakthrough announced this week by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Through a controlled fusion reaction, the lab achieved a net gain for the first time on Dec. 5, meaning it produced more energy than was put in place, the Department of Science said on Tuesday. Energy. Researchers at the lab’s multibillion-dollar National Ignition Facility have been studying nuclear fusion for more than a decade, using lasers to create conditions that cause hydrogen atoms to fuse and release large amounts carbon-free energy.

“It feels like a new era has begun, the moment of the Wright Brothers merger,” said Heike Freund, COO of Marvel Fusion, a Munich-based startup hoping to develop fusion power generation. commercially viable. Like Project NIF, Marvel uses lasers to generate enough heat to create fusion.

Prior to this month’s breakthrough, the energy industry had been riding a wave of investment in clean and climate-focused technologies, and fusion-based companies are now competing for a bigger share. of this funding. The Fusion Industry Association, a Washington, DC-based industry group, said fusion power companies have raised more than $5 billion in private funding, about double the amount a year ago.

In this June 14, 2018 image provided by and taken at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, Calif., National Ignition Facility target area operators inspect a final optical assembly (FOA) during a maintenance period routine. The Maj (AP Newsroom)

“We have an emerging and possible new energy industry based on fusion,” said Dennis Whyte, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and founder of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a fusion energy startup that raised the year last $1.8 billion from investors including Bill Gates and Tiger Global Management.

The excitement over the discovery is tempered by the fact that commercialization of the process is years, if not decades away. Scientists would need to master and refine complex processes and systems before they could move on to building a power-generating reactor.

“It’s going to be a while before we see this commercialized,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a press conference Tuesday from Energy Department headquarters in Washington, DC.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, joined from left by Arati Prabhakar, Science Advisor to the President, and National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Marvin Adams, discuss a science topic Major (AP Newsroom)

Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, said it could take decades to commercialize fusion, but the achievement was a necessary first step that proves fusion can deliver power to a power plant.

“It’s a single ignition capsule. And to achieve commercial fusion energy, you have to do a lot of things,” she said.

For example, the National Ignition Facility primarily uses 1980s laser technology, which needs upgrading, Ms. Budil said. Meanwhile, the process of building the target that ignites the fuel capsule is complex and time consuming and will need to be simplified to become easily repeatable to produce many fusion ignition events per minute, she said. declared.

Adam Stein, director of nuclear energy and innovation at the Breakthrough Institute, a California-based research center, likened the successful experiment to the first photovoltaic cell producing electricity.

“There were hundreds before it didn’t work,” Stein said. “But at some point, the first one that worked crossed that threshold, and it was still several steps away from a commercial solar plant.”

Nuclear fusion occurs when two light atomic nuclei fuse together to form a single heavier one. This process releases huge amounts of energy, zero carbon emissions and limited radioactivity. Fusion reactions take place in a state of matter called plasma – a hot charged gas composed of freely moving ions and electrons – and require temperatures above 100 million degrees Celsius for nuclei to overcome their repulsion. electric mutual and collide.

Companies are pursuing different fusion reactor designs, but most rely on fusion that takes place in a plasma confined by powerful magnets.

While the experiment at the national lab used lasers to create what’s called inertial confinement, magnetic confinement projects are seen as the technology most likely to come to market first. They haven’t yet achieved a net gain, but they have achieved more sustained high-temperature fusion reactions. The magnets could also have other commercial applications, which has attracted investors.

“This allows for consistent heat production, which will translate much more easily to power generation in the future,” Stein said.

Tammy Ma, a plasma physicist who worked on the successful experiment at Livermore, said private companies had invested more heavily in magnetic fusion and therefore inertial confinement was a bit further behind technologically.

Several big names support fusion research. Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. and Chevron Corp. are among TAE’s earliest investors, and Munich-based Marvel is part of an industry consortium that includes Siemens Energy, laser maker Trumpf and French technology company Thales, among others.

Anika Stein, a consultant and co-founder of German-American fusion startup Focused Energy Inc., said the achievement of the NIF was “the event of the century” that completely changed the fusion energy debate.

Europe has lagged behind the United States in public funding of fusion research. Startups are also hampered in Europe by poor funding infrastructure and rules that make starting a business more difficult than in the US.

But Ms Stein, who is working with the EU to develop a fusion research and development funding assistance scheme, said the NIF demonstration had changed the investment landscape around the world.

“The question is no longer whether it is possible to create energy with fusion. The question has shifted to how we can make fusion so efficient that we can operate a power plant with this technology,” she said.

