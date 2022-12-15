Gibraltar negotiations with Britain cannot last forever, Spain said.





Spain has said it is permanently out of negotiations with Britain over Gibraltar, declaring that the two countries’ foreign ministers have narrowed their post-Brexit territorial differences but are still stuck on some issues.

Britain has been negotiating with Spain and the EU in Gibraltar for more than a year as the two sides seek to agree on a treaty defining the relationship between the bloc and its territories.

They have agreed to a tentative agreement to ensure easy movement of people and goods between Gibraltar and Spain on New Year’s Eve 2020, but have struggled to work out the practical details.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Alvarez and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley stressed that the two sides had made significant progress on talks the British minister said.

But they couldn’t hide the most obvious difference about who would perform passport control at Gibraltar’s airport.

Albares showed some signs of setbacks in the Spanish side. What is clear is that we cannot negotiate forever. he said after meeting with Cleverley in Madrid earlier that day. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed upon.

The two sides are not discussing diametrically opposed views on Gibraltar’s place on the world map, with London saying it should remain British and Madrid refusing to recognize British sovereignty. The territory was ceded to Britain in 1713 under the Treaty of Utrecht.

But the narrower question of linking with the European Union (EU) remains a post-Brexit point of contention. The goal of the talks is to integrate Gibraltar into the EU’s Schengen Free Movement Area, facilitating travel to and from Spain by road.

Gibraltar officials are part of the British delegation while Spain negotiates with the EU.

Albares said Spain’s priority is a good agreement for the benefit of all. He said they were closer to an agreement than they were at the beginning of the day and that the two ministers could agree to move forward at a good pace.

Cleverly had a slightly more positive tone overall, portraying their opponents as friends and allies.

The British Foreign Secretary insisted that the negotiations were proceeding in an optimistic and positive spirit and that it was now in everyone’s best interest that the matter be resolved properly and expeditiously.

However, he also acknowledged that some differences remained and said the two had committed to engaging in regular talks.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares showed signs of frustration with the Spanish side. Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Albares said Spain’s full proposal for Gibraltars EU relations was already on the table, but Cleverly would have accepted it had it been completely acceptable.

The British minister said one area we need to address is the question of how passport checks are conducted for air or sea travelers traveling between Gibraltar and other countries outside the UK mainland or the Schengen area. The UK opposes Spanish officials checking travel documents inside Gibraltar and instead wants to use officials from the pan-EU border police, Frontex.

Albares said: It is clear that if the Schengen Area expands, an authorized authority (in this case the Spanish police) will have to exercise control on behalf of the European Union.

Freedom of movement is very important to Gibraltar, as Spain relies on some 15,000 workers who cross the border every day and basic goods such as food.

Spain is eager to see the area around Campo de Gibraltar, one of its poorest, more economically benefit from its proximity to Gibraltar.

