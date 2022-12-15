US is fully into Africa’s future, Biden assures continent’s leaders





We were all about Africa’s future, Biden told the crowd of officials and business leaders gathered at the sprawling Washington Convention Center. Africa’s success and prosperity are essential for a better future for all of us, not just Africa.

In one of many veiled nods to China, Biden argued that for economic prosperity to take hold in Africa, democracy must too.

In a year that has seen elections across Africa, we have worked with the African Union to strengthen democracy and the core values ​​that unite our people, Biden said. Freedom, Opportunity, Transparency, Good Government.

White House aides pointed out that the U.S.-Africa summit, only the second ever, acts both as proof of the Biden administrations’ commitment to Africa and as a year-long capstone. devoted to foreign policy which also allowed the President to welcome allies from the Western Hemisphere to Los Angeles and travel to Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

But as the 49 African leaders and their delegations descended on Washington this week, there was a sense of lost American opportunity.

The first such summit was held in 2014. Then-President Barack Obama promised a new era of US-continental relations. But while Obama has made efforts to improve relations, he has also cut funding for the fight against AIDS in Africa and reduced foreign aid to the region.

Then, for four years, the Trump administration actively neglected Africa, with the former president declaring his nations to be robbed countries. A presidential visit has long been seen as a symbol of a commitment to a bilateral relationship and Trump, therefore, has never visited Africa. The last trip by a US president was Obama’s July 2015 trip to Kenya and Ethiopia.

Biden plans to change that. The president along with Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior officials intend to visit Africa in 2023, according to officials familiar with the plans but not authorized to discuss them before an official statement.

The itinerary for the Presidents’ trip was not immediately announced, but it is sure to spark a wave of jockeys for potential host nations. The White House has not commented on the trip; the president is expected to announce it later in the week.

This week, the Biden team also offered several other deliverables, including $55 billion in aid over the next three years and a commitment to recommend that the African Union receive a standing invitation to the influential group of nations from the G. -20.

In addition to his speech, Biden will return to the summit on Thursday. Over the two days, he will host small group meetings with leaders, host a leaders dinner at the White House, and participate in other sessions with leaders during the summit. On the agenda: the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has severely tested Africa’s food supply, as well as the Covid pandemic, climate change and trade.

In total, Biden announced more than $15 billion in bilateral trade and investment commitments, agreements and partnerships from dozens of U.S. companies in areas including clean energy, internet access, gender equality and agriculture.

But the international community feels that the United States has lost ground to China on the African continent.

China’s Belt and Road program has pumped billions into African energy, infrastructure and other projects, allowing Beijing to wield growing influence in the region. The United States has sought to expand its own geopolitical influence in the region, and U.S.-based companies see Africa as a growing market for U.S. products as well as a source of raw materials, including cobalt and lithium, essential to the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle. industry.

The United States must signal that it is on the playing field, said Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations. This will require resources, attention and openness to trade, technology sharing and investment promotion.

Chinese foreign ministers have made Africa their top foreign destination of every new calendar year since 1991. Moreover, China’s diplomatic reach has embraced countries regardless of their respect for democracy or human rights. man ; the United States, on the other hand, has been highly critical of human rights abuses on the continent, and five African nations were not invited to the summit. According to the White House, four of them, Guinea, Sudan, Mali and Burkina Faso, changed governments unconstitutionally and were suspended from the African Union. The fifth, Eritrea, has no formal ties with the United States.

Russia poses another rivalry on the continent. It has become Africa’s leading arms dealer, and the White House believes Moscow is treating the continent as a friendly environment for Kremlin-linked oligarchs and private military companies to profit from regional instability and violence.

The White House has been frustrated that much of the continent has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this week that it would not threaten any economic consequences. Africa has been disproportionately affected by the global rise in food prices which has been caused in part by lower shipments from the main grain exporter, Ukraine.

The summit returned an air of normalcy to Washington. It was the first rally of this magnitude to be held in the capital since the start of the pandemic, closing roads and speeding up traffic.

Biden made sure to tie the rally to the other big African world title: Morocco’s World Cup semi-final match, in which he became the first African nation to appear in the last four of the tournament. The president joked that he had wrapped up before the game started, but by the time he finished France had already taken a 1-0 lead.

Phelim Kine contributed to this report.

