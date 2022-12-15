Chinese Consulate in Manchester: Diplomat wanted by British police for questioning on return to Beijing





London CNN —

China has fired six British diplomats whom police want to question in connection with the alleged beating of pro-democracy protesters outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told reporters on Wednesday that the move came in response to a request from the British government for China to waive its diplomatic immunity and allow diplomats to interview police.

Cleverly said that at our request, the Chinese government has expelled officials, including the consul general, from the UK. This shows that the severity with which we adhere to the rule of law and accept these cases has had an impact.

The confrontation broke out outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester this October during a pro-democracy protest in support of Hong Kong. Video of the incident showed one of the protesters being taken to the consulate grounds before being beaten by a group of men.

Cleverly said in a statement on Tuesday that images posted on social media showed what many saw as completely unacceptable behavior near the consulate’s entrance.

Consul General Zheng Xiyuan later claimed that the protesters had incited violence with disrespectful banners and that it was his duty to uphold China’s dignity.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London added on Wednesday that the UK had failed to protect its consular staff and had launched its own representation with the UK over what it described as an incident of a most malicious nature.

The spokesperson said, “It is a deliberate and violent provocation by anti-Chinese elements who assaulted our consulate officers and illegally invaded the consulate, seriously damaging the safety and dignity of consulate officers.”

The Chinese Embassy in Korea announced that the consul-general returned to Korea and completed his term as a normal shift at the Chinese consulate general.

Cleverley said in a statement on Tuesday that the UK government was prepared to take decisive action if police decide there is a case to prosecute the officials involved in the case. Cleverly said that all foreign diplomats and consular staff in the UK are expected to have certain standards of conduct, whether they have privileges or immunities.

I am disappointed that these people will not be interviewed or face justice. Still, he added that those responsible for Manchester’s ugly scenes are no longer accredited consular staff in the UK, or are right to cease soon.

According to Greater Manchester Police, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

“Police have successfully identified multiple offenses, including numerous assaults and violations of public order, as well as potential suspects and victims,” ​​a police spokesperson said in a statement.

According to protest organizers, about 60 pro-democracy protesters gathered outside the Manchester consulate to protest Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power.

In the UK, many Hong Kongers have fled Hong Kong after China introduced sweeping national security laws in 2020 following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019. Civil society was dissolved and formal political opposition was effectively eliminated.

The Hong Kong government has repeatedly denied criticism that the law stifled freedoms, instead claiming it restored order in the city after the protests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/14/uk/manchester-chinese-consulate-diplomats-removed-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos